Samsung is hosting its Galaxy M Anniversary Fest sale in India with deals on a host of smartphones including Galaxy M51, M31s, M31, and M21. The offers will be valid till March 12. Further, those using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards can avail an instant cashback of Rs 1,000. Samsung is also offering up to Rs 1,000 off in exchange for a Galaxy-M series device. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A82 5G new details revealed, could launch sooner than expected

The company is celebrating the second anniversary of Galaxy M-series in India. Do note that deals and discounts are only available on Samsung’s website as well as Amazon for the Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s, and Galaxy M21 smartphones. We take a look: Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 could launch on March 17 at Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event

Samsung Galaxy M Anniversary Fest sale discounts

Samsung Galaxy M21 at Rs 13,999 Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 launch date might have been revealed

Samsung Galaxy M21 will be available at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. It can be bought in blue, black, and iceberg blue colour variants. Among key features of the Galaxy M21 are Exynos 9611 SoC, 6,000mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor. Read our review of Samsung Galaxy M21 here.

Samsung Galaxy M31 at Rs 16,499

Samsung is offering a discount on the 6GB RAM+128GB storage model of Galaxy M31, which is listed for Rs 16,499 instead of Rs 16,999. Meanwhile, it is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, respectively. Though there is no discount on these models, they can be bought with several offers. Read our review of Samsung Galaxy M31 here.

Samsung Galaxy M31s at Rs 18,499

Samsung Galaxy M31s can be bought at Rs 18,499 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage model, instead of the launch price of Rs 19,999. The colour variants listed are black and blue. The smartphone gets a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The battery is a 6,000mAh one with 25W fast charging. Read our review of Samsung galaxy M31s here.

Samsung Galaxy M51 at Rs 22,999

Samsung Galaxy M51 is available for a price of Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM an 128GB storage model, against the launch price of Rs 24,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version can be bought at Rs 24,999, down from 26,999.

Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC and is backed by a 7,000mAh battery. It sports a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. Read our review of Samsung Galaxy M51 here.