News

Samsung Galaxy M02s goes on sale in India today: Price, offers and more

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M02s is a budget smartphone that comes with triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and more features.

m02s

Samsung recently launched the new Galaxy M02s budget smartphone in its Galaxy M series in India. The smartphone will now be available to buy in the country, starting today. Read on to know more about the new Samsung smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro receives first update with hearing enhancements, more features

Samsung Galaxy M02s Price, Availability, Offers

The Galaxy M02s is priced at Rs. 8,999 for 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage variant and Rs. 9,999 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant. It will go on sale in India today via Amazon India, Samsung.com, and leading offline stores. Also Read - Has Samsung quietly discontinued the Galaxy S20 series in India?

As for the offers, interested buyers can get a 10% Instant Discount with SBI Credit Cards, up to 25% cashback with Amazon Pay Later, an exchange offer, and the no-cost EMI option. Also Read - Apple testing foldable iPhone prototypes similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Report

Samsung Galaxy M02s Features, Specs

The Samsung Galaxy M02s is a budget smartphone that aims to be a ‘Max Up’ device. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD Infinity-V display with a waterdrop notch. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and gets two RAM/Storage options as mentioned earlier.\

On the camera front, there are three rear cameras arranged in a rectangular setup. There is a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front shooter stands at 5-megapixel. The device supports an LED flash, Live Focus mode, Beauty mode, and Macro mode.

The Galaxy M02s sources its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery and runs Samsung One UI based on Android 10. Additionally, the device comes with a Face Unlock feature and comes in Black, Blue, and Red color options.

The Samsung Galaxy M02s falls in the sub-10K price category and competes with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime and the Realme C15. With a different design and decent specs, the Galaxy M02s seems like a good option to go for. However, a better spec sheet of the rivals gives it a tough competition.

  • Published Date: January 19, 2021 10:46 AM IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers