Samsung Galaxy M04 goes on sale in India: Check price, offers
News

Samsung Galaxy M04 first sale starts today at 12 PM on Amazon

Deals

The Samsung Galaxy M04 comes with an LCD display and has MediaTek's Helio chipset.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy M04 will go on its first sale today at 12 PM in India.
  • The smartphone comes with MediaTek's Helio chipset.
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with15W fast charging support.
Samsung Galaxy M04



Last week, Samsung launched the Galaxy M04 in India in the entry-level segment. The Samsung Galaxy M04 comes with a basic design featuring an Infinity-V panel and dual rear cameras. Starting today, the device will be available for purchase on the Amazon India website. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 series expected to launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy M04 price in India, color options

The Samsung Galaxy M04 will be available for purchase from 12 PM today. It comes in two storage configurations: the 4GB + 64GB variant and the 4GB + 128GB variant. The pricing of the variants is Rs 8,499 and RS 9,499, respectively. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e expected to debut in India at less than Rs 10K

It can be purchased in Shadow Blue and Sea Glass Green color options from the Amazon official website. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M04 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 8,499

Samsung Galaxy M04 specifications

The Galaxy M04 features a minimal design on the back having only two cameras without any protrusions. It sports a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with an HD+ resolution. Since it is an entry-level phone, it doesn’t have a high refresh rate support.

As for cameras, it has a dual camera system on the back with a 13MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has an LED flash next to the camera sensors. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos. Upfront, it has a 5MP camera for taking selfie shots and doing video chats.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core SoC. It is paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage. Interestingly, there’s virtual RAM support of 4GB, which Samsung calls the RAM Plus feature.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It runs on Android 12 OS out of the box and has OneUI on top. The device has dual-SIM 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS support for connectivity.

  • Published Date: December 16, 2022 11:31 AM IST



