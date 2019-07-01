Samsung Galaxy M10 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000

The Samsung Galaxy M10 price in India has been slashed by Rs 1,000. It is now available for Rs 6,990 via Amazon India. You can also avail exchange discount of up to Rs 6,150 when you buy the Galaxy M10. No cost and regular EMI options are also available. The announcement comes right before Redmi 7A India launch on July 4.

The Galaxy M-series was launched as online-only smartphones to take on the likes of Xiaomi, Realme and others. Samsung launched the Galaxy M10 at Rs 7,990, and now the price cut makes it more appealing. As of now, the price cut only seems to be for the base model. The higher model with 32GB storage isn’t listed on Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M10: Specifications and features

The Galaxy M10 features a 6.22-inch TFT display with a HD+ resolution of 1520×720 pixels and support for taller 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7870 octa-core CPU coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage.

It features a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel main shooter supporting f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with HDR support. The smartphone lacks fingerprint sensor, but comes with a face unlock feature. It is backed by a 3,400mAh battery. It runs Samsung OneUI skin based on Android 9 Pie. Highlights of the smartphone include a waterdrop style notch, dual rear cameras, and Widevine L1 certification for HD content streaming.

The Galaxy M10 will closely compete with the Redmi 7A after the launch. The advantage Galaxy M10 has is a dual camera set up at the back which includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Features Samsung Galaxy M10 Xiaomi Redmi 7A Price 7990 – Chipset Exynos 7870 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie Display 6.2-inch HD+ 5.45-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP 13MP Front Camera 5MP 5MP Battery 3,400mAh 4,000mAh

