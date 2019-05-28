Samsung Galaxy M20 gets Rs 1,000 discount on Amazon; now starts at Rs 9,990

Samsung’s latest Galaxy M series smartphone, the Galaxy M20, has been discounted by Rs 1,000 on Amazon India. The phone is now available on e-commerce platform for Rs 9,990 instead of Rs 10,990 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. Also, the higher variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage can be purchased at reduced price of Rs 11,990.

The company had launched Galaxy M20 in two variants in India for Rs 10,990 and Rs 12,990, respectively. Samsung has also reduced the price on its official website as well, although it is not confirmed if this will be a permanent price reduction for future. The Samsung Galaxy M20 is from company’s new series and it comes with Samsung’s Infinity-V display along with dual-rear camera setup. You can read our full review of the Samsung Galaxy M20 for an informed purchase.

The Galaxy M20 is online-only smartphone from company, which is already available through open sale on Amazon India and Samsung online store. Samsung announced the new Galaxy M series smartphones, Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20, in January, and these were initially made available through flash sales. The Galaxy M10 is also on open sale on both online platforms.

Samsung Galaxy M20: specifications and features

The Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel throws images at 2340×1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood is an Exynos 7904 chipset, clubbed with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. On the photography front, Samsung has incorporated a combination of a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear sensors.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

For shooting selfies, the device bears an 8-megapixel camera on the front. It ships with Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The company has stuffed in a massive 5,000mAh battery, which offers support for fast charging via USB Type-C port. Both the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 offers dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.