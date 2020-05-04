comscore Samsung Galaxy M21 gets another price cut in India | BGR India
News

Samsung Galaxy M21 gets another price cut in India; now competes with Redmi Note 9 Pro and Realme 6

Deals

With the price cut, the Galaxy M21 becomes a viable alternative to Redmi Note 9 Pro and Realme 6. It also has a bigger battery than the other two devices.

  • Updated: May 4, 2020 3:32 PM IST
samsung galaxy M21 2

Samsung Galaxy M21 has received another price cut in India. After receiving a price cut of Rs 1,023 over the weekend, the smartphone has received another price cut in the country. The Galaxy M21 will now be available at a discounted price of Rs 12,699. The price of the device was hiked to Rs 14,222 as part of the GST rate hike announced last month. Now, the smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 1,523 as sales of smartphones and consumer electronics devices resume in the country. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 as of May 2020; OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and more

Samsung Galaxy M21: New Price and Offers

With effect from May 4, 2020, the Galaxy M21 will be available starting at Rs 12,699 in India. The effective price is for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 14,999. The price for the device was hiked to Rs 16,329 when Samsung revised the price due to GST increase last month. The smartphone is now available for purchase at the new effective via Amazon India. Also Read - Samsung phone price drop: Check out new prices of Galaxy M21, Galaxy A50s

The same device is available at different prices in the offline retail channel. The 4GB RAM RAM is priced at Rs 13,199 while 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 15,499. The price is applicable when consumers buy the device via offline retail stores and Samsung‘s e-commerce platform. The Galaxy M21 was originally launched at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB RAM variant. Samsung Galaxy M21 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Also Read - GST rate hike: Check out price of Xiaomi, Realme, Apple, Poco, Vivo, Samsung and Oppo smartphones

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India: Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme 6, Galaxy M31 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India: Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme 6, Galaxy M31 and more

Powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9611 SoC, it comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 and packs a 6,000mAh battery. For imaging, the Galaxy M21 relies on a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 20-megapixel selfie camera as well. With the revised price, the smartphone is becoming a valid alternative to Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Realme 6 in India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 4, 2020 3:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 4, 2020 3:32 PM IST

