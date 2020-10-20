comscore Samsung Galaxy M21 receives price cut in offline stores | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy M21 receives price cut in offline stores

Amazon India is selling the Samsung Galaxy M21 at a much cheaper price. The base model is listed with a price label of Rs 12,499.

  Updated: October 20, 2020 11:12 AM IST
The Samsung Galaxy M21 has received a minor price cut in offline stores. The device is currently available for Rs 13,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The second 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost you Rs 15,999. The price of both the configurations has been reduced by Rs 500, as per a report by 91Mobiles. Also Read - Samsung unveils ‘Reward Yourself' program and interactive e-catalogue for safe shopping in India

Interestingly, Amazon India is selling the Samsung Galaxy M21 at a much cheaper price. The base model is listed with a price label of Rs 12,499 and the top-end variant will cost Rs 14,999. If you want to buy the Samsung Galaxy M21 device, then it is better to get it via online stores. Apart from discount offers, you are also getting bank card offers to maker the deal much merrier. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 9 starts receiving OneUI 2.5 update

Samsung Galaxy M21: Features, specifications

The smartphone packs a 6.4-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and has a waterdrop notch at the front. Powered by Exynos 9611 SoC, it offers 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. There is also support for expandable storage up to 512GB via a dedicated memory card slot. The 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 15,499. It comes in midnight blue and raven black color options. Also Read - Samsung's two unnamed phones get Bluetooth certification

For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. As mentioned before, there is a huge 6,000mAh battery and can be charged using a 15W fast charger. It competes with Redmi Note 9 Pro, which has better specifications and starts at Rs 12,999 as well.

Features Samsung Galaxy M21
Price 14499
Chipset Exynos 9611 processor
OS android 10
Display 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)-1080 x 2340
Internal Memory 4GB +64GB
Rear Camera triple rear cameras with 48MP primary camera and 20MP selfie camera are present in its rear.
Front Camera
Battery 6,000mAh
  Published Date: October 20, 2020 10:53 AM IST
  Updated Date: October 20, 2020 11:12 AM IST

Best Sellers