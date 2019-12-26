The Samsung Galaxy M30 is currently available for as low as Rs 9,499 in India. This price is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. To recall, this smartphone was launched back in February 2019. You can buy the Samsung Galaxy M30 through Amazon India. Comparatively, Flipkart is selling the Samsung Galaxy M30 for Rs 10,899, which is the price for the base model of the phone. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the phone can be bought for Rs 11,999 via Amazon.

Customers can also go for this smartphone’s successor Galaxy M30s, which is available for Rs 13,999. The Galaxy M30, which is a Samsung Galaxy M series device, is available in Gradation Black and Gradation Blue colors. As for the offers, buyers can opt for the no-cost EMI option if they don’t want to pay the entire amount of the smartphone in one go. There is also an exchange offer on this phone. As part of this offer, you can get Rs 6,650 discount on the Samsung Galaxy M30.

Watch: Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

Galaxy M30 features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M30 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, and Infinity-U display notch along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Samsung Exynos 7904 SoC with an octa-core CPU, up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. In the camera department, the Galaxy M30 offers a triple-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens.

Samsung has added a 16-megapixel sensor in the front for selfies. The smartphone comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging technology. On the software end, the Galaxy M30 was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience v9.5. The company recently rolled out the Android 10 update for this device. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with a VoLTE 4G enabled dual nano-SIM slot, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

