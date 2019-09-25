After the launch of Samsung Galaxy M30s, the older model Galaxy M30 is now going on heavy discounts in India. The company will be offering Samsung Galaxy M30 for starting Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 13,990 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale from September 29. The smartphone was launched in March at a price of Rs 14,990. The online-focused Galaxy M30 is also available through Samsung‘s own online store, but the offer will only be available through Amazon India.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 also comes in 6GB RAM variant, which currently retails for Rs 16,990. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the same will be available for Rs 11,999. As part of the sale, both variants will be available including the one with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and the second with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M30 features, specifications

The Galaxy M30 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, and Infinity-U display notch along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Samsung Exynos 7904 SoC with an octa-core CPU, up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. In the camera department, the Galaxy M30 offers a triple-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens.

Samsung has added a 16-megapixel sensor in the front for selfies. The smartphone comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging technology. On the software end, the Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience v9.5 out of the box. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with a VoLTE 4G enabled dual nano-SIM slot, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

