Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000mAh battery now available for Rs 12,999

The Samsung Galaxy M30s was launched in India for Rs 13,999, and now, the device is available for as low as Rs 12,999. The handset made its debut in the country in September 2019. For Rs 12,999, you not only get a whopping 6,000mAh battery, but also the best full-HD+ sAMOLED display in its price segment. This Samsung phone also features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, which you will find on most mid-range phones.

The mentioned price is for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. You can get the Samsung Galaxy M30s for Rs 12,999 via Amazon India. Comparatively, Flipkart is selling the same Samsung phone for Rs 14,380, which is for the same base variant. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 64 internal storage will cost you Rs 14,999 via Amazon.in. The Samsung Galaxy M-series is exclusive for online market, and is also available for purchase via Samsung online e-store.

Specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy M30s comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display. It has come in two variants, including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM+128GB storage. The big highlight of the phone is its massive 6,000mAh battery, but still the phone only weighs at 174 grams.

In the camera department, the M30s also flaunts a triple-rear camera setup like the M30, but with 48-megapixel primary sensor instead of 13-megapixel. The complete specifications for the rear camera include a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, assisted by a 5-megapixel depth camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view. At the front, you now get a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.

Under the hood, the phone packs Samsung’s Exynos 9611 SoC. For security, there is a fingerprint sensor placed at the back, and face unlock from the selfie camera. One will also find the latest USB Type-C port at the bottom of the device. The handset was launched with Android 9 Pie-based Samsung OneUI out-of-the-box.

