News

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G goes on sale in India today: Check price, when and where to buy

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G set to go on sale in India today at 12pm. As a part of the first sale, the smartphone will be available at a discounted price tag. Check discount offer, price in India, specifications and more.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G camera

The new Galaxy phone offers a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth lens. There is a 13-megapixel camera for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launched in India last week as a slight upgraded version over the Samsung Galaxy M32, which was unveiled in the county just a few months ago. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G goes on sale in India for the first time today. As a part of the first sale, the company partnered with Amazon to offer some discount offers as well. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 30,000 in September 2021 from OnePlus, Xiaomi and others

Galaxy M32 5G comes in two variants including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. These models are originally priced at Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999 for 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM models, respectively. As the company announced at the launch as well, early buyers will be able to grab the smartphone at a much cheaper price. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in September 2021 from Xiaomi, Samsung and others

Galaxy M32 5G discount offer

For the Galaxy M32 5G sale, Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer buyers Rs 2000 instant discount. The discount offer is valid only on credit card and EMI transactions. After applying the Rs 2,000 discount, the smartphone will be available for a much lower price of Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM models, respectively. Also Read - Samsung One UI 4 first beta update will come out in September: Check which phones will get first

Where to buy

Interested buyers can purchase the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G from Amazon.in, Samsung’s official store and select retail stores starting today from 12pm. The smartphone comes in two options: Slate Black and Sky Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Camera

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G offers a powerful set of specifications for the affordable price it comes for. The smartphone comes packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with standard 60hz screen refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s expandable storage that expands the storage up to 1TB via microSD card.

The phone runs Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 on top. On the camera front, it packs a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel front shooter.

The Samsung device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging out-of-the-box. Some of the other features include 5G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos support, and more.

  Published Date: September 2, 2021 9:05 AM IST

