Samsung Galaxy M32 budget phone can be grabbed for a cheaper price tag in India today. Amazon and ICICI bank have come together to provide up to Rs 1,250 discount on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy M32 affordable smartphone. The offer is applicable only for limited period so hurry up.

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy M32 starts at a price of Rs 14,999 in the country for the base model. The phone can be grabbed for a cheaper price tag of Rs 13,749. The offer is applicable only if your purchase the phone with ICICI Bank card, debit or credit.

Samsung Galaxy M32 discount detailed

Consumers can avail the offer only if they purchase the Samsung Galaxy M32 with their ICICI Bank credit ad debit card. If you have other bank cards, you will not be able to avail the bank discount offer available on the Samsung phone.

The Samsung phone comes in two variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The original price of the Samsung Galaxy M32 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

After applying the bank discount offer, Samsung Galaxy M32 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model can be grabbed at Rs 13,749 and Rs 15,749, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M32 comes packed with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Infinity U cut out, 90hz screen refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the Samsung phone includes a 64-megapixel primary rear camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

One of the key highlights of the Samsung Galaxy M32 is the massive 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It runs Android 11 update with One UI 3.0 on top.