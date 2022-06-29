Samsung launched its Galaxy M32 in India last year in September at a starting price of Rs 16,999. The tech giant has now given a price cut to its mid-range phone in India. After a price cut of Rs 2,000, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is selling at a starting price of R 12,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB of storage variant is available at Rs 14,999. Also Read - Facebook revamps groups, introduces chat channels, audio channels and more

The new pricing of the smartphone is now live on the company's official website and on Amazon.in. On Amazon, buyers can get an additional instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs 1,000 on SBI Bank credit cards. The highlights of the Samsung Galaxy M32 includes MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M32 comes in Light Blue and Black colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications

The phone comes packed with a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with 90hz display with Infinity-U display. One of the biggest highlights of the Samsung phone is the 6000mAh battery that comes paired with 15W fast charging support in the box. The company claims that the phone lasts all day in a single charge.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung phone includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 20-megapixel selfie shooter and offers several funky filters.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone comes in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. There’s an expandable storage support as well. The phone runs on Android 11 based on OneUI 3.1.