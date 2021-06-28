Samsung Galaxy M32 goes on sale in India today: Is this the best phone under Rs 15,000?

Samsung Galaxy M32 goes on sale in India as well. Launched in the country last week, the newly launched Galaxy M32 starts at a price of Rs 14,999 which makes the Poco M3 Pro, the Realme8 5G its competitors. This is the very first time that the Samsung phone is set to go on sale in the country. Should you buy it? Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 Indian price leaked: Here's what to expect

Samsung is going big with its Galaxy M series in India. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M32 comes in two variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant at Rs 14,999 and top-end model with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage with a price tag of Rs 16,999. Also Read - Bad news for Galaxy S21 FE fans: Samsung may only launch it in select markets

As part of the launch offer, the Samsung Galaxy M32 offers up to Rs 1250 off on ICICI bank debit and credit card, which will bring down the price further. The Samsung Galaxy M32 sale will begin at 12noon today on Amazon.in and Samsung.com website. Samsung usually provides enough stock for its devices and the same is expected of this one too. The phone comes in two colours: light blue and black. Also Read - Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 official teasers from Samsung leak

Samsung Galaxy M32: top specs, features

On paper, the Samsung Galaxy M32 looks appealing. The phone comes packed with a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with 90hz display with Infinity-U display. One of the biggest highlights of the Samsung phone is the 6000mAh battery that comes paired with 15W fast charging support in the box. The company claims that the phone lasts all day in a single charge.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung phone includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 20-megapixel selfie shooter and offers several funky filters.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone comes in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. There’s an expandable storage support as well. The phone runs on Android 11 based on OneUI 3.1.