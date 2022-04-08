Samsung recently launched Galaxy M33 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 18,999. Samsung claims that the Galaxy M33 will be the first in its segment to feature a 5nm processor. Other highlights of the smartphone include a 120Hz refresh rate display, a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and a 50-megapixel quad-camera lens. The smartphone will go on first sale today in India at 12 pm. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A33 5G India price revealed: Check price, offers, specs

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G pricing, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is launched in India in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999 and the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is launched at Rs 20,499. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in green and blue colour options. Also Read - Samsung to build processors specially for Galaxy smartphones, says TM Roh

Galaxy M33 5G will go on sale today at 12 pm on Samsung.com and Amazon India website. Also Read - Samsung announces offers for Galaxy S22 Series: All you need to know

As for the sale offers, buyers can get the smartphone at a lower price today. The 6GB RAM variant will cost you Rs 17,999 while the high-end variant will be available at Rs 19,499. Additionally, buyers can also get an instant cashaback on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G gets a 6.58-inch display with a FullHD+ resolution. The Galaxy M33 5G display will get a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with Gorilla Glass 5 on the top. The display comes with a waterdrop notch which seems a little dated in this segment. It also features a relatively thick bottom bezel.

The smartphone is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 1280. It has been launched in two RAM variants. The phone will also support up to 16 GB of virtual RAM. The chip also supports 5G connectivity.

You get a four-lens setup with the Galaxy M33 phone. The primary lens is a 50-megapixel module. The ultra-wide-angle camera lens is a 5-megapixel unit and the depth sensor, as well as macro lens, are 2-megapixel each. The front-facing unit is an 8-megapixel lens.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G gets a massive 6,000mAh battery unit. The massive battery will also be able to get a maximum charging speed of 25W. The phone will also support reverse charging.