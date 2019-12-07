comscore Samsung Galaxy M40 gets Rs 2,000 discount on Amazon, Samsung
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Samsung Galaxy M40 gets Rs 2,000 discount on Amazon India and Samsung website
News

Samsung Galaxy M40 gets Rs 2,000 discount on Amazon India and Samsung website

Deals

On Amazon India, consumers can also avail up to Rs 1,500 additional discount on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy M40, if they use ICICI Bank cards. That will make the effective price down to Rs 16,499.

  • Published: December 7, 2019 5:10 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-m40-1

Samsung’s punch-hole camera smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor has got Rs 2,000 discount online. At present, Amazon India and Samsung’s own online store has listed it for Rs 17,999. The Samsung Galaxy M40 was launched at Rs 19,999, but it seems Samsung has slashed the price now. There is no confirmation from Samsung, if this offer price is permanent or not.

On Amazon India, consumers can also avail up to Rs 1,500 additional discount on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy M40, if they use ICICI Bank cards. That will make the effective price down to Rs 16,499. Meanwhile, Samsung might be gearing up to launch the successor of Galaxy M40 smartphone in India. If reports are to be believed, the alleged Galaxy M40 successor will be the Galaxy M50.

Best Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in December 2019

Also Read

Best Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in December 2019

Samsung has already made it clear that future Galaxy M series phones will also be made available in offline retail as well. It’ll no longer be online-exclusive series. The South Korean company – which launched Galaxy M series for online earlier this year – has informed retailers about selling these smartphones in offline stores.

Reportedly, Samsung’s mobile business team informed retailers about this decision through WhatsApp groups. It was noted in a report that Samsung took this decision because of the “demand from offline retail lobbies”.

Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy M40 features 6.3-inch full-HD+ TFT LCD Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The tiny hole in the display carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the Galaxy M40 will pack a 32-megapixel primary lens in a triple-camera setup, while the other two sensors are tipped to include a 5-megapixel depth and 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M40 packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also supports microSD card expandability up to 512GB. The handset features rear physical fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C fast charging but doesn’t have the 3.5mm audio jack. The battery capacity on M40 is 3,500 mAh and it supports 15 watts USB Type-C fast charging. It runs Android 9 Pie based OneUI out-of-the-box.

Features Samsung Galaxy M40
Price 19999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 32MP + 5MP + 8MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 7, 2019 5:10 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40

19999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
32MP + 5MP + 8MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M40 gets Rs 2,000 discount online
Deals
Samsung Galaxy M40 gets Rs 2,000 discount online
Google Pixel 4 exclusive recorder app now available for Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and 3A

News

Google Pixel 4 exclusive recorder app now available for Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and 3A

Realme XT 730G, Realme wireless earpods launch on December 17

News

Realme XT 730G, Realme wireless earpods launch on December 17

After Airtel, now Vodafone will introduce 'unlimited calling plans'

Telecom

After Airtel, now Vodafone will introduce 'unlimited calling plans'

OnePlus 6th Anniversary Sale is Live on Amazon India

Deals

OnePlus 6th Anniversary Sale is Live on Amazon India

Most Popular

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Google Pixel 4 exclusive recorder app now available for Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and 3A

Realme XT 730G, Realme wireless earpods launch on December 17

Vivo U20's 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 17,990 via offline stores: Report

Apple plans to launch an iPhone without any ports in 2021

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Charging Speed Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M40 gets Rs 2,000 discount online

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M40 gets Rs 2,000 discount online
OnePlus 6th Anniversary Sale is Live on Amazon India

Deals

OnePlus 6th Anniversary Sale is Live on Amazon India
Garmin Venu, Garmin Vívoactive 4 GPS smartwatches launched in India: Price, availability, features

Wearables

Garmin Venu, Garmin Vívoactive 4 GPS smartwatches launched in India: Price, availability, features
Samsung Galaxy M10s now available for Rs 7,999 via Samsung e-shop: Check features

News

Samsung Galaxy M10s now available for Rs 7,999 via Samsung e-shop: Check features
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite may launch in mid-January 2020: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite may launch in mid-January 2020: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Jio price hike: जियो के नए टैरिफ रेट हुए लागू, ये हैं सभी प्लान की डिटेल

108 MP कैमरा वाले Xiaomi Mi Note 10 की भारत में ये होगी कीमत

Vivo U20 का 8GB RAM वेरिएंट 17,990 रुपये की कीमत में बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

Sony ने भारतीय मार्केट में 4 लाख रुपये का 'अल्फा-9टू' कैमरा लॉन्च किया

WhatsApp New Feature : व्हाट्सएप के एंड्रॉएड यूजर्स को भी मिला कॉल वेटिंग का सपोर्ट

News

Google Pixel 4 exclusive recorder app now available for Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and 3A
News
Google Pixel 4 exclusive recorder app now available for Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and 3A
Realme XT 730G, Realme wireless earpods launch on December 17

News

Realme XT 730G, Realme wireless earpods launch on December 17
Vivo U20's 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 17,990 via offline stores: Report

News

Vivo U20's 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 17,990 via offline stores: Report
Apple plans to launch an iPhone without any ports in 2021

News

Apple plans to launch an iPhone without any ports in 2021
Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official

News

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official