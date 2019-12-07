Samsung’s punch-hole camera smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor has got Rs 2,000 discount online. At present, Amazon India and Samsung’s own online store has listed it for Rs 17,999. The Samsung Galaxy M40 was launched at Rs 19,999, but it seems Samsung has slashed the price now. There is no confirmation from Samsung, if this offer price is permanent or not.

On Amazon India, consumers can also avail up to Rs 1,500 additional discount on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy M40, if they use ICICI Bank cards. That will make the effective price down to Rs 16,499. Meanwhile, Samsung might be gearing up to launch the successor of Galaxy M40 smartphone in India. If reports are to be believed, the alleged Galaxy M40 successor will be the Galaxy M50.

Samsung has already made it clear that future Galaxy M series phones will also be made available in offline retail as well. It’ll no longer be online-exclusive series. The South Korean company – which launched Galaxy M series for online earlier this year – has informed retailers about selling these smartphones in offline stores.

Reportedly, Samsung’s mobile business team informed retailers about this decision through WhatsApp groups. It was noted in a report that Samsung took this decision because of the “demand from offline retail lobbies”.

Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy M40 features 6.3-inch full-HD+ TFT LCD Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The tiny hole in the display carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the Galaxy M40 will pack a 32-megapixel primary lens in a triple-camera setup, while the other two sensors are tipped to include a 5-megapixel depth and 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M40 packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also supports microSD card expandability up to 512GB. The handset features rear physical fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C fast charging but doesn’t have the 3.5mm audio jack. The battery capacity on M40 is 3,500 mAh and it supports 15 watts USB Type-C fast charging. It runs Android 9 Pie based OneUI out-of-the-box.

Features Samsung Galaxy M40 Price 19999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 32MP + 5MP + 8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,500mAh

