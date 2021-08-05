comscore Samsung Galaxy M42, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy A22 get cheaper, but for limited period
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Samsung Galaxy M42, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy A22 get cheaper, but for limited period
News

Samsung Galaxy M42, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy A22 get cheaper, but for limited period

Deals

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale begins today and will continue until August 9. During the sale Galaxy M42, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M31s, and Galaxy A22 are available with massive discount. Check these limited period deals here.

Samsung-Galaxy-M32

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale begins today and will continue until August 9. During the sale several Samsung phones including the Galaxy M42, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M31s and the newly launched Galaxy A22 are available with massive discount. Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more

Over and above the flat discount, Amazon is also offering up to 10 percent discount on shopping with State Bank of India (SBI) credit card. For some of the smartphone models, Amazon is offering additional discount via coupons as well. Check out the discount offers available on the four Samsung models including Galaxy M42, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M31s, and Galaxy A22. Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Best deals on OnePlus 9 Pro, Mi 10i 5G, Galaxy M42, and more

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G discount offer

Samsung Galaxy M42 top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is available with massive discount offer during Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale today. The Samsung Galaxy M42 8GB RAM is listed at a price tag of Rs 22,999. Interested buyers can get flat Rs 2,000 discount on shopping with State Bank of India (SBI) credit card. The final discounted price will be reflected once you add the product to cart and select the SBI credit card for payment. Also Read - Top camera smartphones under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Moto G60 and more

Samsung Galaxy M32 discount offer

Both variants of the Samsung Galaxy M32 are available at a discounted price tag during Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. The base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model are available at a price of Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. Additionally, SBI credit card users will be able to get 10 percent instant discount as well, which is around Rs 1250 on non EMI order and Rs 1750 on EMI order.

Samsung Galaxy M31s discount offer

Samsung Galaxy M31s 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage model is listed at a discounted price of Rs 16,999. Additionally, SBI credit card users will be able to get 10 percent instant discount as well, which is around Rs 1250 on non EMI order and Rs 1750 on EMI order.

Samsung Galaxy A22 discount offer

Recently launched Samsung Galaxy A22 is available with a big discount during Amazon Great Freedom Festival. The e-commerce platform is offering 10 percent instant discount to consumers on shopping with their SBI credit card. The bank offer will provide Rs 1250 on non EMI order and Rs 1750 on EMI order.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 5, 2021 10:28 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 5, 2021 10:38 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

MIUI 12.5 update for Redmi Note 10 and some older entry-level models
Mobiles
MIUI 12.5 update for Redmi Note 10 and some older entry-level models
Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more

Photo Gallery

Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more

Photo Gallery

Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more

Xiaomi silently launches Mi LED Smart TV 4C 32-inch in India

Smart TVs

Xiaomi silently launches Mi LED Smart TV 4C 32-inch in India

Best gaming phones under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: iQOO Z3, Poco X3 Pro, and more

Photo Gallery

Best gaming phones under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: iQOO Z3, Poco X3 Pro, and more

Best gaming phones under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: iQOO Z3, Poco X3 Pro, and more

Photo Gallery

Best gaming phones under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: iQOO Z3, Poco X3 Pro, and more

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins for Plus members: Check out top deals on smartphones

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins for Plus members: Check out top deals on smartphones

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins for Plus members: Check out top deals on smartphones

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins for Plus members: Check out top deals on smartphones

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MIUI 12.5 update for Redmi Note 10 and some older entry-level models

Cool Google Pixel 6 wallpapers available for download: Here s how to get them

MP government files FIR against Free Fire developers after 13-year-old boy ends life

LG Gram 2021 series launched in India: Price, specifications

Zee Digital ranks second in a row with 229 million unique visitors in June 21 Comscore Ranking

How to Download Instagram Videos

Google Chrome sending Enhanced Safe Browsing notifications? Know all about it here

Top 5 Vi prepaid plans under Rs 100 in India

RedmiBook laptop expectations: Sub-Rs 40,000 price or higher for 11th Gen Intel?

Sony PlayStation 5 games launching in Aug, Sept that we are excited to play

Related Topics

Related Stories

These Samsung phones get cheaper in India, but for limited period

Deals

These Samsung phones get cheaper in India, but for limited period
Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Best deals on OnePlus 9 Pro, Mi 10i 5G, Galaxy M42, and more

Deals

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Best deals on OnePlus 9 Pro, Mi 10i 5G, Galaxy M42, and more
Google's Tensor chipset on Pixel 6 series will be manufactured by Samsung: Nikkei

News

Google's Tensor chipset on Pixel 6 series will be manufactured by Samsung: Nikkei
You can now ask Alexa to find nearest COVID vaccine or testing centre

News

You can now ask Alexa to find nearest COVID vaccine or testing centre
Rs 2,000 flat discount on Xiaomi Mi 11X: Check the mouth-watering deal on Amazon

Deals

Rs 2,000 flat discount on Xiaomi Mi 11X: Check the mouth-watering deal on Amazon

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire OB29 update में फ्री मिल रहे कई रिवॉर्ड्स, पाने के लिए फॉलो करें कुछ स्टेप्स

How to find your Free Fire ID: आसान है तरीका, बस फॉलो करें ये स्टेप्स

Vivo Y12G स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

Free Fire 4th Anniversary अपडेट के साथ गेम में जुड़े ये 5 धांसू फीचर्स

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Live: इन दमदार स्मार्टफोन पर धांसू ऑफर्स

Latest Videos

How to Download Instagram Videos

Features

How to Download Instagram Videos
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G review: Pretty good but too pricey

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G review: Pretty good but too pricey
How to block websites on Google Chrome

Features

How to block websites on Google Chrome
How to Deactivate your Instagram Account

Features

How to Deactivate your Instagram Account

News

MIUI 12.5 update for Redmi Note 10 and some older entry-level models
Mobiles
MIUI 12.5 update for Redmi Note 10 and some older entry-level models
Cool Google Pixel 6 wallpapers available for download: Here s how to get them

News

Cool Google Pixel 6 wallpapers available for download: Here s how to get them
MP government files FIR against Free Fire developers after 13-year-old boy ends life

News

MP government files FIR against Free Fire developers after 13-year-old boy ends life
LG Gram 2021 series launched in India: Price, specifications

Laptops

LG Gram 2021 series launched in India: Price, specifications
Zee Digital ranks second in a row with 229 million unique visitors in June 21 Comscore Ranking

News

Zee Digital ranks second in a row with 229 million unique visitors in June 21 Comscore Ranking

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Best Sellers