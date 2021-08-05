Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale begins today and will continue until August 9. During the sale several Samsung phones including the Galaxy M42, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M31s and the newly launched Galaxy A22 are available with massive discount. Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more

Over and above the flat discount, Amazon is also offering up to 10 percent discount on shopping with State Bank of India (SBI) credit card. For some of the smartphone models, Amazon is offering additional discount via coupons as well. Check out the discount offers available on the four Samsung models including Galaxy M42, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M31s, and Galaxy A22.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G discount offer

Samsung Galaxy M42 top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is available with massive discount offer during Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale today. The Samsung Galaxy M42 8GB RAM is listed at a price tag of Rs 22,999. Interested buyers can get flat Rs 2,000 discount on shopping with State Bank of India (SBI) credit card. The final discounted price will be reflected once you add the product to cart and select the SBI credit card for payment.

Samsung Galaxy M32 discount offer

Both variants of the Samsung Galaxy M32 are available at a discounted price tag during Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. The base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model are available at a price of Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. Additionally, SBI credit card users will be able to get 10 percent instant discount as well, which is around Rs 1250 on non EMI order and Rs 1750 on EMI order.

Samsung Galaxy M31s discount offer

Samsung Galaxy M31s 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage model is listed at a discounted price of Rs 16,999. Additionally, SBI credit card users will be able to get 10 percent instant discount as well, which is around Rs 1250 on non EMI order and Rs 1750 on EMI order.

Samsung Galaxy A22 discount offer

Recently launched Samsung Galaxy A22 is available with a big discount during Amazon Great Freedom Festival. The e-commerce platform is offering 10 percent instant discount to consumers on shopping with their SBI credit card. The bank offer will provide Rs 1250 on non EMI order and Rs 1750 on EMI order.