During the festival period, several smartphone manufacturers bring special sales and discounts on their products to provide maximum benefit. This festive season, smartphone manufacturer Samsung has reduced the price of its latest 5G phone. Keeping in mind the festival of Diwali, Samsung has cut the price of its Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. Now you can buy this smartphone at a low price. The smartphone was debuted in India last month with a price tag of Rs 29,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to soon launch in Brazil; appears on official website

It is also important to note that Samsung has announced the price cut on its Samsung Galaxy M52 5G for offline markets and on company’s official site. Hence it will not be reflecting on online stores. The company has made available the offer from October 28 to October 31. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G first sale in India today: Festive discounts, price

Also Read - Phones launched in India this week: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Motorola Edge 20 Pro and more

Samsung Galaxy M52 offers and discounts

The recently launched Galaxy M52 is available in offline stores at a discount of Rs 5,000. Hence, the 6GB+128GB storage variant which was launched at Rs 29,999 will now be available at Rs 24,999. Whereas the 8GB+128GB will be priced at Rs 26,999 down from Rs 31,999. The same discounted price is reflected on Samsung’s website as well. Interested buyers can head to website and buy the Galaxy M52 from Samsung’s online store. The phone is available in Blazing Black and Icy Blue color options.

Amazon deals and discounts

The smartphone is also available on Amazon at Rs 25,999 for 6GB+128GB. You can get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1250 on ICICI bank credit card transactions. Additionally, you will also get 10 percent back up to Rs 100 on using Amazon Pay UPI. Prime Members can avail 6 months screen replacement along with up to Rs 15,000 off on exchange.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display, Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top, a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro shooter, and 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Upfront, the device gets a 32MP camera for video calling and selfies.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.