Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 buyers get up to 32% discount on select devices

On the purchase of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy S10 series, buyers can get discounts on Wireless Charger, Watch Active, AKG Y500 headset, and more.

  Updated: November 14, 2019 5:54 PM IST
On the purchase of Galaxy Note 10 or S10 series, Samsung is offering discounts up to 32 percent on a range of Samsung products. Buyers can get discounts on Samsung Wireless Charger, Galaxy Watch Active and Strap Combos, and AKG Y500 headset. This list also includes Galaxy Friends Cover, Clear View Cover, and Galaxy Tab S5e. The bundle offer is valid from November 14 to November 30, 2019. Read on to know more about the latest offer from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 series price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Note10+ is currently priced at Rs 79,999. The standard version of the same phone will cost Rs 69,999. Buyers can get Rs 6,000 HDFC cashback or Rs 6,000 upgrade bonus. The Galaxy S10+ can be purchased for Rs 73,900. You can get Rs 4,000 instant discount on this device, as per the company. The Galaxy S10 is priced at Rs 66,900, and you can also avail Rs 5,000 instant discount. Samsung is selling the Galaxy S10e for Rs 55,900, and is offering Rs 8,000 instant discount, in addition to the Galaxy Ecosystem offers.

Prices of select Samsung devices

To begin with, the Samsung Galaxy Wireless Charger is priced at Rs 4,999. Currently, you can buy this product for Rs 3,950 on the purchase of the Galaxy Note 10 or S10 series. The Galaxy Watch Active and Strap Combo is priced at Rs 25,388, and is available at a discounted price of Rs 20,986. The AKG Y500 headset can be purchased for Rs 8,000.

Interested customers can get the Galaxy Tab S5e (W-Fi) for Rs 32,800. This tablet was originally launched for Rs 35,000. Consumers can buy Galaxy Friends Cover for Rs 2,230, whereas the Clear View Cover can be bought for Rs 2,717. One can avail the above offers at Samsung Exclusive stores and via the company’s online store.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Price 66900 69999
Chipset Exynos 9820 Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI
Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP 10MP
Battery 3,400mAh 3,500mAh

