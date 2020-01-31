comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite additional exchange up to Rs 5,000 on upgrade offer
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite additional exchange up to Rs 5,000 on upgrade offer

At present, Samsung is taking pre-bookings for the phone, but it will go on sale starting February 3. Buyers can avail up to Rs 5,000 on eligible phone exchange, which will effectively bring down the price of Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Rs 33,999.

Samsung is offering up to Rs 5,000 extra off on the recently launched Galaxy Note 10 Lite across platforms. The offer is valid only on exchanging your old smartphone and the extra value depends on the smartphone that you are going to exchange for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Samsung notes that the offer is valid on both variants of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Consumers can avail this offer until February 29, 2020 across selected outlets or online through Samsung Shop or the Samsung Shop app.

Last week, Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in two variants in India. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will cost you Rs 38,999. The company has also launched its 8GB+128GB model, which will be available for Rs 40,999. Both variants will have option of Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colors. At present, Samsung is taking pre-bookings for the phone, but it will go on sale starting February 3. Buyers can avail up to Rs 5,000 on eligible phone exchange, which will effectively bring down the price of Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Rs 33,999.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite was unveiled alongside Galaxy S10 Lite at CES 2020 earlier this month. With the new “Lite” models, Samsung aims to bring premium features at affordable price points. Both the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite share identical design and hardware.

Specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets an edge to edge display with center hole punch camera cut out, triple rear cameras in a square-shaped module. You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It runs at a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels (394ppi). Both smartphones run on Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top. It is also armed with 4,500mAh battery and fast charging capabilities.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite draws its power from a 10nm chipset with an octa-core CPU. It comes powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 chipset that we have seen on the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 smartphones. You get 128GB storage and 6GB / 8GB configuration to choose from. In the photography department, you get three 12-megapixel sensors – one with a wide-angle lens, one with telephoto and one with an ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

