News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite available with Rs 9,000 price discount offer: Check details

Deals

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has received a Rs 4,000 price cut in India and is also available with Rs 5,000 cashback.

  • Published: June 19, 2020 3:38 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review 4

Photo: Dharmik Patel

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone has received a price cut in India. The company has announced a price drop of Rs 4,000. This means that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is now available with a price tag of Rs 37,999 in India. For the same price, the brand will be selling the 6GB RAM variant. The 8GB RAM variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite will now cost Rs 39,999.

Samsung has not just slashed the price, but is also offering Rs 5,000 cashback, making a tempting deal. However, buyers with Citibank debit or credit card will only be able to enjoy this cashback offer. So after applying the cashback offer, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite can be purchased for as low as Rs 32,999. The 8GB RAM model will cost Rs 34,999.

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets an edge to edge display with center hole punch camera cut out, triple rear cameras in a square-shaped module. You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It runs at a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels (394ppi). Both smartphones run on Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top. It is also armed with 4,500mAh battery and fast charging capabilities.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite draws its power from a 10nm chipset with an octa-core CPU. It comes powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 chipset that we have seen on the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 smartphones. You get 128GB storage and 6GB / 8GB configuration to choose from. In the photography department, you get three 12-megapixel sensors – one with a wide-angle lens, one with telephoto, and one with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. Being a Note-series smartphone, you get the S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity. It lets you control your music and video, camera, and even navigate through the presentation. Other S Pen stylus features are also a part of the package.

