Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite flat Rs 5,000 cashback offer is Live: Check details

It will effectively bring down the price of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Rs 36,999, because the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage now costs Rs 41,999.

samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-offer

Samsung is offering up to Rs 5,000 extra off on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in partnership with Citibank. The offer is valid only through Amazon India, Samsung E-store and select offline retail stores until August 6, 2020. Consumers looking to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite can head to these online and offline channels, and use their Citibank debit and credit card to get Rs 5,000 cashback. Also Read - Flipkart Super Value Week: Apple iPhone SE 2020, Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Poco X2 available with offer

Citibank notes that the offer is valid on both variants of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Consumers can avail this offer until August 6, 2020. It is also valid on EMI transactions as well. Buyers can avail flat Rs 5,000 cashback on making a payment of more than Rs 30,000 with Citibank credit or debit card. It will effectively bring down the price of Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Rs 36,999, because the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage currently costs Rs 41,999. Also Read - Poco X2, Samsung Galaxy M21 समेत कई फोन हुए महंगे, पिछले एक महीने में बढ़ी कीमतें

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Features and specifications

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets an edge to edge display with center hole punch camera cut out, triple rear cameras in a square-shaped module. You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It runs at a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels (394ppi). Both smartphones run on Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top. It is also armed with 4,500mAh battery and fast charging capabilities. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update in India

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite draws its power from a 10nm chipset with an octa-core CPU. It comes powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 chipset that we have seen on the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 smartphones. You get 128GB storage and 6GB / 8GB configuration to choose from. In the photography department, you get three 12-megapixel sensors – one with a wide-angle lens, one with telephoto and one with an ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Price 41999
Chipset Exynos 9810 SoC
OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Display Super AMOLED-6.70-inch touchscreen display-1080×2400 pixels at a pixel density of 394 pixels per inch-163.7 mm x 76.1 mm-163.7 mm-76.1 mm-20:9 and screen-to-body ratio of 87 %
Internal Memory 6GB +128GB
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,500mAh

