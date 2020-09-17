comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 20 gets Rs 15,000 discount offer: How to avail
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 gets Rs 15,000 discount offer: How to avail, price in India, specifications

Deals

The company is giving a flat Rs 9,000 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which you will witness once you check out on Samsung's online store.

  • Updated: September 17, 2020 3:46 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is currently available with Rs 15,000 discount in India, which is a very tempting deal. The company is giving a flat Rs 9,000 discount on the phone, which you will witness once you check out on Samsung’s online store. Apart from this, there is also Rs 6,000 cashback offer for HDFC card holders. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is listed with a price label of Rs 77,999 on the official site. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 likely to feature two telephoto lenses

After availing Rs 9,000 discount, you will be required to pay Rs 68,999. When you move ahead to make payment, you will see Rs 6,000 cashback offer on the site. So, basically, you are getting the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 at an effective price of Rs 62,999. This offer is available as part of ‘Samsung Days’ sale, which is already live. Note that the sale event will continue until September 23, 2020. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G spotted on TENAA, price leaked

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Specifications

The Galaxy Note 20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset or the Exynos 990 SoC, depending on the region. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED flat display with support for HDR 10+. Unlike the higher-end model, the onboard 256GB storage is not expandable via microSD. RAM is also scaled down to 8GB. This Samsung Galaxy Note series phone comes in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, and Mystic Blue color options. Also Read - Samsung to manufacture all Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chips: Report

The standard Note 20 has a 12-megapixel primary camera. Also onboard is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. The telephoto sensor allows for 3x optical zoom and 30x super digital zoom. For selfies, there is a 10-megapixel camera up front with Dual Pixel AF, 1.22μm pixel size, and f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone has a slightly smaller 4,300mAh battery and the S Pen has an increased latency of 26 milliseconds.

Features Galaxy Note 20
Price 77999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990
OS Android 10
Display 6.7” flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus-2400×1080
Internal Memory 8GB + 256GB
Rear Camera 12MP + 64MP + 12MP
Front Camera 10MP
Battery 4300 mah

  • Published Date: September 17, 2020 3:44 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 17, 2020 3:46 PM IST

Best Sellers