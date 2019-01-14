Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets another price cut; now available at Rs 42,900

Samsung is all set to unveil its much-anticipated Galaxy S10 line-up on February 20, and the eyes of the entire tech world are set upon the soon-to-be-launched tenth anniversary Galaxy S series smartphones. There’s little doubting the fact that Samsung’s new flagships are going to be quite expensive, especially considering the boatload of innovative features they are rumored to come with. However, if you’re okay with having a slightly ‘older’ smartphone, this might be your best chance to upgrade to a new top-tier Galaxy device.

In preparation of the Galaxy S10 line-up’s impending arrival, Samsung has slashed the price of the Galaxy Note 8, its 2017 flagship. The top-of-the-line phablet, which was originally launched at a price of Rs 67,900, and had its price reduced by Rs 12,000 back in August last year, has now received another price of Rs 13,000, bringing its effective price to just Rs 42,900. The new price is effective across both online and offline purchase channels, and Samsung’s also offering ‘No Cost EMI’ options to sweeten the deal. Even better, if you make the payment through Paytm, you can get an additional cashback of Rs 1,000.

At a price of Rs 42,990, the Galaxy Note 8 is an absolute no-brainer. It may have been superseded by the Galaxy Note 9, but the 2017 phablet can still hang with the best out there. Powering the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is an Exynos 8895 (or Snapdragon 835), paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phablet has a 6.3-inch QuadHD+ Super AMOLED ‘Infinity Display’, with a resolution of 1440×2960 pixels and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

For imaging, the Galaxy Note 8 features a dual-lens rear camera system, comprised of two 12-megapixel sensors. There’s also an 8-megapixel sensor up front for selfies and video calls. The flagship phablet has a truckload of connectivity options and features (including the S-Pen), and is backed by a 3,300mAh battery, with both fast charging and wireless charging support.