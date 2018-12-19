comscore
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 offers: 512GB microSD card at Rs 4,999, upgrade bonus and cashback

Deals

The flagship Samsung phablet was launched in August this year.

  • Published: December 19, 2018 3:42 PM IST
If you’re planning to buy a new flagship smartphone, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 is unquestionably one of the best options out there. From the expansive Super AMOLED panel to the functionality-enhancing S-Pen, Samsung’s top-of-the-line phablet is jam-packed with features. While that’s great, the Galaxy Note 9 (unsurprisingly) comes with quite a high price tag, which gives many potential buyers pause. If that includes you, we’ve got some great news for you.

As part of a limited-time promotion (valid till December 31, 2018), Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available with a handful of exciting offers and monetary benefits. Here’s everything you need to know.

HDFC Bank cashback offer

Customers who purchase Samsung Galaxy Note 9 using an HDFC Bank credit/debit card will be entitled to a cashback of Rs 6,000, regardless of whether they make the full payment in one go or choose the ‘No Cost EMI’ option. This offer is valid for both internal storage variants (128GB and 512GB) of the Galaxy Note 9, and the cashback will be processed to the customer’s debit/credit card account within 90 days of the transaction.

Samsung Galaxy M20 tipped to carry 5,000mAh battery; launch expected in select markets initially

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M20 tipped to carry 5,000mAh battery; launch expected in select markets initially

Upgrade bonus

Don’t know what you’ll do with your existing smartphone when you get the Galaxy Note 9? Don’t worry, you can simply exchange it and get up to Rs 9,000 as exchange bonus. This offer is valid only for select smartphones and can be availed by purchasing the Galaxy Note 9 either from select Samsung retail outlets in certain cities in the country, or through Samsung’s online store. To avail the offer, buyers need to follow the steps outlined in the ‘My Galaxy’ app, and the actual resale value (exchange bonus) of the smartphone will depend on its physical condition.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

Get 512GB microSD card at just Rs 4,999

Being a top-tier mobile device, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has a fully-loaded spec sheet, including up to 512GB of internal storage. However, if even that’s not enough, you can pop in a 512GB microSD card and get an astounding 1TB of total storage space for all your photos, music, and videos. A Samsung microSD card of that much capacity costs around Rs 22,900. However, as part of the company’s limited-time promotion, you can get it at just Rs 4,999. It’s worth mentioning that this offer is only valid for the top-of-the-line variant of the Galaxy Note 9, which comes with 512GB onboard storage.

