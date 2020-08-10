Samsung Galaxy S10 available for less than Rs 50,000 on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is available for less than Rs 50,000 on the Amazon India website. The Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India currently starts from Rs 49,999, but this is a limited period deal and will end in like 10 hours. This is a great deal as just a few months back, the device was launched for Rs 66,900. This price is for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Also Read - Samsung jumps back to 2nd spot behind Xiaomi in India

So, you are getting Rs 16,901 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone in India. Additionally, Amazon is also offering up to Rs 14,850 discount on the exchange of an old phone, which makes the deal merrier. The e-commerce giant is also giving a 10 percent instant discount with SBI Bank cards, as per the Amazon India website. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A30s gets July 2020 security update

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display running at QHD+ resolution (3040x1440pixels), an aspect ratio of 19:9, and pixel density of 550ppi. It is powered by the company’s Exynos 9820 SoC. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens, with OIS support, a secondary 12-megapixel f/1.5 dual aperture lens with OIS support and the third, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 aperture sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens having a field of view of 123 degrees. Also Read - The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra uses LTPO screens for up to 20% less power consumption

On the front is the same 10-megapixel sensor as the Samsung Galaxy 10e for selfies and video calling. To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 3,400mAh battery with support for fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. For biometric authentication, it comes with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and face recognition feature.

Features Galaxy S10 Price 57800 Chipset Exynos 9820 OS Android Pie with One UI Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Front Camera 10MP Battery 3,400mAh