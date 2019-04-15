comscore
News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e offers: Cashbacks, cheap Galaxy Buds and more

Deals

Samsung has unveiled a few tempting offers on the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10+, which also includes cashbacks, exchange bonus and easy EMI options. 

  Published: April 15, 2019 10:55 AM IST
samsung galaxy s10 plus review lead

Credit - Rehan Hooda

Last month, Samsung launched its latest Galaxy S10 series in India. The newly launched lineup includes Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, and the Galaxy S10+ smartphones. The company has now unveiled a few tempting offers, which also includes cashbacks, exchange bonus and EMI options. All the smartphones in the Galaxy S10 series are available for purchase via Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Samsung’s online e-store. One can also buy these via various offline retailers.

Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e exchange offers

The South Korean giant has bumped up the exchange bonus on the Galaxy S10 family. If you are planning to exchange your old smartphone and buy the new Samsung Galaxy S10e phone, then the company is offering Rs 4,000 discount. Earlier, the company was offering only Rs 2,000 exchange bonus on this handset.

Customers planning to get the standard Galaxy S10 (128GB variant) will get an exchange bonus of Rs 6,000 instead of just Rs 3,000. Those buying the top-end Galaxy S10+ (128GB model) will get an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 instead of just Rs 3,000. If you are considering to buy the higher variants of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ smartphones (512GB/1TB), you can get it for an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e cashbacks and EMI offers

Those buying the Samsung Galaxy S10e will get a cashback of Rs 4,000. On buying the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ devices, you can get Rs 6,000 cashback. Notably, both the offers are valid only on payments made via HDFC Bank debit or credit cards. In addition, consumers planning to get the new Galaxy S10 devices are eligible for getting Galaxy Buds for Rs 4,999. The Galaxy Buds are originally priced at Rs 9,990. This means that customers will get a total benefit of Rs 5,000.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

One can also opt for Gear S3 Frontier, which is originally priced at Rs 22,900. But, currently, you can get it for Rs 9,999. This means that you are getting Rs 13,000 benefit. Besides, if you are considering the EMI payments option for the Galaxy S10 phones through Bajaj Finance, you can get a cashback of Rs 4,000 on Galaxy S10e. You can also get Rs 6,000 discount on Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e price in India

The top-end Galaxy S10+ can be purchased in 1TB, 512GB and 128GB storage variants at Rs 117,900, Rs 91,900 and Rs 73,900 respectively. One can get the 1TB and 512GB variants in luxurious Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colors, while the 128GB configuration is offered in premium Prism Black, Prism White and Prism Blue colors.

As for the standard Galaxy S10 smartphone, it is priced at Rs 84,900 for the 512GB variant. The 128GB variant will cost you Rs 66,900 and is available in Prism Black, Prism White and Prism Blue colors. Furthermore, the Galaxy S10e comes with only 128GB storage variant in Prism Black and Prism White color options. It will cost you Rs 55,900.

  • Published Date: April 15, 2019 10:55 AM IST

