Samsung Galaxy S10 gets flat Rs 12,000 discount on Flipkart: Check new prices

The Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India now starts from Rs 54,900, which is for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. One will notice the new prices of the Samsung Galaxy S10 on Flipkart

  • Updated: February 13, 2020 11:48 AM IST
It seems that Samsung has dropped the prices of the Galaxy S10 series before the Galaxy S20 series launches in India. The Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India now starts from Rs 54,900, which is for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. One will notice the new prices of the Samsung Galaxy S10 on Flipkart as well as on the company’s online store.

To recall, the Galaxy S10 was launched with a price label of Rs 66,900 in India. The top Galaxy S10 model with 512GB storage and 8GB RAM has also received a price cut on Flipkart, and it is now available for Rs 59,900. It was originally priced at Rs 84,900.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Look

Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications, features

The Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display running at QHD+ resolution (3040x1440pixels), an aspect ratio of 19:9, and pixel density of 550ppi. It is powered by the company’s Exynos 9820 SoC. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens, with OIS support, a secondary 12-megapixel f/1.5 dual aperture lens with OIS support and the third, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 aperture sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens having a field of view of 123 degrees.

On the front is the same 10-megapixel sensor as the Galaxy 10e for selfies and video calling. To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 3,400mAh battery with support for fast charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. For biometric authentication, it comes with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and face recognition feature.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ specifications, features

The Galaxy S10+ comes with a larger 6.3-inch QHD+ display with pixel density of 522ppi. The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Up front, you get dual camera setup with one being the 10-megapixel sensor, and the other, being an 8-megapixel depth sensor.

To keep things ticking, there is a 4,100mAh battery with fast charging, wireless fast charging, reverse charging features. The smartphone comes in three variants – 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 512GB storage. There will also be a 12GB RAM with 1TB storage model in luxurious ceramic White or Black color.

Other common features on the S10-series smartphones include super slow-motion video recording up to 8 seconds, IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, display with 800nits of brightness, and Dolby ATMOS audio support. On the software front, all three smartphones run Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10
Price 66900
Chipset Exynos 9820
OS Android Pie with One UI
Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera
Front Camera 10MP
Battery 3,400mAh

  • Published Date: February 13, 2020 11:46 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 13, 2020 11:48 AM IST

