News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite available with Rs 4,000 discount offer: Price in India, specs, other offers

Deals

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price in India is set at Rs 42,999 and is available with Rs 4,000 discount offer.

  • Updated: June 26, 2020 10:34 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-s10-lite-first-imperssions-bgr-1

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is currently available with Rs 4,000 discount offer via Flipkart. You will be able to avail this offer if you have HDFC Bank cards. Apart from this discount offer, buyers also get free 6 months of YouTube Premium subscription. You also get a chance to buy the Google Nest Mini Charcoal for Rs 1,999. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price in India is set at Rs 42,999.

It is important to note that these offers will end after June 30. So, if you are interested, then you need to act quickly. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was launched in India with a price label of Rs 39,999. The price was recently increased due to GST rate hike in India. Read on to know more about this Samsung mobile.

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Specifications, features

Just like the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the Galaxy S10 Lite also features an edge to edge display with center hole punch camera cut out, triple rear cameras in a square-shaped module. You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It runs at a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels (394ppi). The smartphone runs Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery and fast charging capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite draws its power from a 7nm chipset with an octa-core CPU. It packs a Snapdragon 855 chipset instead of Exynos. The company will be selling the phone with 6GB and 8GB RAM variants along with 128GB internal storage. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card. The phone comes in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue options.

In the photography department, you get triple rear cameras – a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and super steady OIS. Then you have an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel fixed-focus macro lens. On the front, the phone carries a 32-megapixel selfie snapper, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

  Published Date: June 26, 2020 10:34 AM IST
