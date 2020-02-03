Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite instant cashback discount of Rs 3,000 offer

Samsung’s mid-premium tone-down variant of the flagship Galaxy S10, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, will go on sale tomorrow. Consumers looking to purchase the Galaxy S10 Lite from Flipkart can avail instant cashback discount of Rs 3,000 using ICICI Bank credit cards.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was launched last week in India. It was first unveiled alongside Galaxy Note 10 Lite at CES 2020 earlier last month, which has already gone on sale in India today. With the new “Lite” models, Samsung aims to bring premium features at affordable price points.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Offers, price in India

The Galaxy S10 Lite comes in one variant in India with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is priced at Rs 39,999. The pre-orders are up already, but the sale with start tomorrow, February 4. The ICICI Bank credit card offer is on Flipkart, and consumers can avail instant cashback discount of Rs 3,000. The offer is also applicable on EMI transactions with ICICI credit cards.

Specifications, features

Just like the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the Galaxy S10 Lite also features an edge to edge display with center hole punch camera cut out, triple rear cameras in a square-shaped module. You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It runs at a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels (394ppi). The smartphone runs Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery and fast charging capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite draws its power from a 7nm chipset with an octa-core CPU. It packs a Snapdragon 855 chipset instead of Exynos SoC. The company is only selling the phone with 8GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Look

In the photography department, you get triple rear cameras – a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and super steady OIS. Then you have an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel fixed-focus macro lens. On the front, the phone carries a 32-megapixel selfie snapper, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

