Samsung Galaxy S10 lowest price deal of Rs 47,999 on Amazon India: Check details

There are no details as to when this deal will end, but what we can see at present is that the Samsung Galaxy S10 models with 128GB internal storage are being discounted by Amazon India.

  Published: September 4, 2020 1:52 PM IST
In case you are looking to buy the Samsung Galaxy S10, then this is your best chance because it is going at the lowest ever price of Rs 47,999. It’s not that Samsung has slashed the price of Galaxy S10 series, it is currently a limited period offer by Amazon India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

There are no details as to when this deal will end, but what we can see at present is that the Samsung Galaxy S10 models with 128GB internal storage are being discounted by Amazon India. You can buy three color variants this scheme for Rs 47,999, which is the exact same price as the Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB model. Also Read - Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launched in India for Rs 1,999

To recall, Amazon India last month offered discounts on Galaxy S10, and the 8GB model was made available at Rs 49,999. Meanwhile, Samsung’s official website and Flipkart are still retailing the Galaxy S10 at Rs 57,800. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India

Samsung Galaxy S10: Specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display running at QHD+ resolution (3040x1440pixels), an aspect ratio of 19:9, and pixel density of 550ppi. It is powered by the company’s Exynos 9820 SoC. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens, with OIS support, a secondary 12-megapixel f/1.5 dual aperture lens with OIS support and the third, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 aperture sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens having a field of view of 123 degrees.

On the front is the same 10-megapixel sensor as the Samsung Galaxy 10e for selfies and video calling. To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 3,400mAh battery with support for fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. For biometric authentication, it comes with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and face recognition feature.

  Published Date: September 4, 2020 1:52 PM IST

Best Sellers