Samsung Galaxy S10-series now available with cashback up to Rs 11,000: All you need to know

Samsung is offering tempting deals on the latest Galaxy S10 line up. The Galaxy S10 series now starts at Rs 46,900 as the company is now offering cashbacks of up to Rs 11,000. Furthermore, consumers will get cashbacks and 24-month EMI if they make their Galaxy S10 purchase via HDFC debit or credit card. On purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S10e, customers can get a cashback of Rs 5,000. One can also get a cashback of Rs 4,000 if the purchase is made using HDFC debit or credit card. This means that the total amount you will have to pay is Rs 46,990 for the phone.

If you want to buy the Galaxy S10, then you can get an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 on the 128GB variant. There’s an additional cashback of Rs 6,000 if the purchase is made using HDFC debit or credit card. On the 512GB variant, you get Rs 8,000 instant cashback in addition to Rs 6,000 cashback via HDFC debit or credit card. Consumers interested in buying the Galaxy S10+ with 128GB/512GB /1TB variants can get an upgrade bonus of Rs 9,000 in addition to Rs 6,000 cashback via HDFC debit or credit card. Moreover, one can avail the instant cashback at the point of purchase. All these offers are effective from April 27, 2019.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+ price in India

The Galaxy S10e is priced at Rs 55,900 in India. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S10 is priced at Rs 66,900, while the 8GB RAM/512GB storage model cost Rs 84,900. The Galaxy S10+ comes in three storage variants. The 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 73,900, while the 512GB storage variant costs Rs 91,900. Lastly, the 1TB variant of the Galaxy S10+ is priced at Rs 1,17,900.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+ specifications

All the three smartphones from Samsung majorly differ from each other in terms of display size, cameras and battery capacity. To begin with, the cheapest among the three, which is the Galaxy S10e, offers a standard 5.8-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, while the other two Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ smartphones feature a 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED displays. The devices are built around Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 9820 chipset. The company has also given the option to expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

Optics wise, the Galaxy S10e sports a combination of a 12-megapixel dual aperture camera and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera at the back. The front bears a 10-megapixel sensor, which is also capable of shooting 4K videos. The other two handsets feature triple rear camera setup, including a 12-megapixel camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The Galaxy S10 offers a 10-megapixel selfie camera while the Galaxy S10+ comes with dual 10-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras.

The smartphones ship with Samsung’s One UI based on Android 9 Pie OS. The Galaxy S10e packs a 3,100mAh battery, while the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ house a 3,400mAh and 4,100mAh battery respectively. For security purpose, the Galaxy S10e features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The other two smartphones under Galaxy S10 series support ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.