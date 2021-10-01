Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will begin on October 3 for everyone. Prime members will get access to these deals and discounts a day early from October 2. The e-commerce platform has revealed some amazing deals on a range of smartphones and other electronic items such as true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, smartwatches, tablets, and cameras. Also Read - Discount on OnePlus Nord 2, Galaxy M52, Redmi 9A during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

According to a landing page on Amazon, Apple, Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus, Redmi, Tecno, and other smartphones will be available at discounted prices during the Amazon sale. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be available at a massive discount during Amazon’s Great Indian Sale. The company launched the phone with a price tag of Rs 49,999, but later, Samsung increased its price to Rs 50,999. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series with up to Rs 15,000 discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone can be purchased for just Rs 36,999. This smartphone is currently listed on the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for a price of Rs 50,999. Also Read - Amazon prepones Great Indian Festival sale date to take on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Additionally, the phone is available for just Rs 33,999 on EMI transactions of HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. Along with this, buyers can take advantage of the additional discount by exchanging their old smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is equipped with 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, a triple rear camera setup with LED flash, Android 11 out-of-the-box, and more.

The smartphone includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Samsung device is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 15W charging.