Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-booking offers extended again

Samsung has once again extended Galaxy S20 series pre-booking offers till June 30, 2020. It is not that you can pre-book the device, this extension is for consumers who pre-booked the phone in India during the launch offer period, but have been unable to redeem the benefits of the offer due to the ongoing lockdown in the country. Previously, Samsung had extended it till June 15.

Customers who bought the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra can redeem the offer benefits on til June 30. Pre-booked customers who purchase and activate their S20 devices between May 4 to May 31, 2020 are eligible for the e-voucher. These vouchers can be used to purchase any other Galaxy product available on Samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series: Pre-booking offers

The Galaxy S20 series includes three smartphones – Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. As part of a pre-booking offer, Samsung is offering the S20 series customers up to Rs 10,000 off on wireless Buds+ and up to Rs 5,000 additional value in exchange of their current phone. The Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking consumers can get Galaxy Buds+ worth Rs 11,990 at Rs 1,999, while the Galaxy S20 customers will be able to get these for Rs 2,999. This offer can be redeemed by June 15.

Upgrade offer/ HDFC Cashback

Pre-booked S20 customers can avail an additional bonus of up to Rs 5,000 with the upgrade offer on purchase of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra in India. Alternatively, they can avail a cashback of Rs 6,000 if the smartphone is purchased via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Samsung Care+ offer

The S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking consumers can get Samsung Care+ benefits worth INR 3999 at INR 1999. This offer can be redeemed by June 15.



Double Data and YouTube Premium offer

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone to provide double data benefits to Galaxy S20 subscribers. All three Galaxy S20 series phone customers will get 4-month subscription for YouTube Premium.

Features Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung S20 Ultra Samsung S20 Plus Price 70500 97999 77999 Chipset Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 Display 6.2-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 6.9-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED-1440 x 3200 pixels 6.7-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Internal Memory 128GB, 8GB RAM 12 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. 128GB, 8GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 12MP+12MP+64MP Quad – 108MP+48MP+12MP+3D ToF sensor Quad – 12MP+12MP+64MP+3D ToF sensor Front Camera 10MP 40MP 10MP Battery 4000mAh 5000mAh 4500mAh

