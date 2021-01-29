comscore Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra Amazon sale in India: Check deals, discount
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series can now be purchased from Amazon.in, Samsung.com
News

Samsung Galaxy S21 series can now be purchased from Amazon.in, Samsung.com

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S21 series goes on sale in India today for the very first time. The price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India starts at Rs 69,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Image: BGR India

Samsung Galaxy S21 series goes on sale in India today for the very first time. All three smartphones under the series including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 are available for purchase on Amazon.in, Samsung.com, Samsung’s Exclusive Stores and retail stores, and other leading online portals. The price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India starts at Rs 69,999. With this aggressive pricing, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer clearly wishes to take on the likes of the iPhone 12 mini with the base Galaxy S21. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus first impressions: Strikes the right chord

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India

The base Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at a price of Rs 69,999. This is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The top-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model of the Galaxy S21 is priced at Rs 73,999. The 128GB model comes in Phantom Violet, White, Pink, and Grey while the 256GB version of the phone is available in three colour options including Phantom Violet, White, and Grey. Also Read - First look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy S21+ price in India

The Galaxy S21+ also comes in two models including 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage. The base model is priced at Rs 81,999 while the top-end model comes in at Rs 85,999. Both models come in three colour options including Phantom Violet, Sliver, and Black. Also Read - Today's Tech News: FAU-G 5 million downloads, Samsung Galaxy M02 launch

Samsung GalaxyS21

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in India

Coming to the top-end model of the series dubbed Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G comes in two models including 12GB RAM / 256GB storage priced at Rs 1,05,999 in Phantom Black and Sliver colours. The top-end model of the phone comes packed with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This model is priced at Rs 1,16,999 and comes in a single colour model including Phantom Black.

Pre-order discount

All three models under the Samsung Galaxy S21 series were up for pre-orders in India since the phones went official in the country. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has offered Rs 10,000 cashback on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs 7,000 cashback on Galaxy S21+ and Rs 5,000 cashback on Galaxy S21.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 or iPhone 12 mini?

The Galaxy S21 has been priced aggressively in India and that might confuse consumers whether to buy the Samsung device or iPhone 12 mini, which starts at Rs 69,990. Of course, Apple fans or lovers should opt for the iPhone 12 mini if they can settle for a smaller screen that measures 5.4-inches in size. I used the iPhone 12 mini for a few weeks and found the size to be apt. Samsung Galaxy S21, on the other hand, comes packed with a much bigger 6.2-inches screen, which looks like a good size for most smartphone users.

iPhone 12 Mini

As far as the performance is concerned both Apple and Samsung phone appears to be powerful, while the iPhone 12 mini uses the same powerful A14 Bionic chipset that also powers the more expensive the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, the S21 is powered by Exynos 2100 chip. The global model of the Samsung device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. We are yet to test the cameras of the Samsung device but on paper, it looks appealing. The camera of the iPhone 12 mini is the best I have seen in any previous generation iPhone so far. The phone is capable of shooting details shots regardless of the lighting situation and captures good colours as well. I wasn’t very happy with iPhone 12 mini’s battery performance as it failed to last one single day for me. We will need to rigorously test the Samsung phone to talk about the battery backup it offers. The company claims it last one full day.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 29, 2021 8:44 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 29, 2021 12:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

Editor's Pick

Signal copies two more popular WhatsApp features
News
Signal copies two more popular WhatsApp features
Xiaomi's new wireless charging tech will charge your phone remotely: See how it works

News

Xiaomi's new wireless charging tech will charge your phone remotely: See how it works

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus first impressions: Strikes the right chord

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus first impressions: Strikes the right chord

You can buy Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India starting today

Deals

You can buy Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India starting today

First look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72

Mobiles

First look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Amazon under investigation in India for alleged FEMA violation

Xiaomi's new wireless charging tech will charge your phone remotely: See how it works

Signal copies two more popular WhatsApp features

First look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72

Tesla Model S can play Cyberpunk 2077 like Sony PS5

FAUG First Impressions: How does it stand against PUBG Mobile?

Can Motorola Edge S change the Indian mid-range segment again like Poco F1?

FAU-G tips and tricks: How to play and win the match

FAU-G first impressions: Is it a Indian PUBG Mobile rival?

Top 5 things to check for while buying a second-hand smartphone

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus first impressions: Strikes the right chord

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus first impressions: Strikes the right chord
You can buy Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India starting today

Deals

You can buy Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India starting today
First look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72

Mobiles

First look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi भारत में ला रही दो नए Mi 5G स्मार्टफोन, मिलेंगे Qualcomm के दमदार प्रोसेसर

Telegram में जुड़ा कमाल का फीचर, अपने WhatsApp चैट को कर सकेंगे इंपोर्ट, जानें स्टेप्स

Vivo S7t 5G की कीमत और फीचर्स लीक, होगा 64MP का रियर और 44MP का फ्रंट कैमरा

Realme X7 Price in India : 20000 रुपये से कम में आएगा रियलमी का यह 5G स्मार्टफोन

MIUI 12.5 Update इस दिन होगा रिलीज, साथ में लॉन्च हो सकता है Mi 11 स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Hands On

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look
OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?
FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

Amazon under investigation in India for alleged FEMA violation
News
Amazon under investigation in India for alleged FEMA violation
Xiaomi's new wireless charging tech will charge your phone remotely: See how it works

News

Xiaomi's new wireless charging tech will charge your phone remotely: See how it works
Signal copies two more popular WhatsApp features

News

Signal copies two more popular WhatsApp features
First look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72

Mobiles

First look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72
Tesla Model S can play Cyberpunk 2077 like Sony PS5

Gaming

Tesla Model S can play Cyberpunk 2077 like Sony PS5

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers