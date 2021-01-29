Samsung Galaxy S21 series goes on sale in India today for the very first time. All three smartphones under the series including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 are available for purchase on Amazon.in, Samsung.com, Samsung’s Exclusive Stores and retail stores, and other leading online portals. The price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India starts at Rs 69,999. With this aggressive pricing, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer clearly wishes to take on the likes of the iPhone 12 mini with the base Galaxy S21. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus first impressions: Strikes the right chord

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India

The base Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at a price of Rs 69,999. This is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The top-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model of the Galaxy S21 is priced at Rs 73,999. The 128GB model comes in Phantom Violet, White, Pink, and Grey while the 256GB version of the phone is available in three colour options including Phantom Violet, White, and Grey.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ price in India

The Galaxy S21+ also comes in two models including 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage. The base model is priced at Rs 81,999 while the top-end model comes in at Rs 85,999. Both models come in three colour options including Phantom Violet, Sliver, and Black.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in India

Coming to the top-end model of the series dubbed Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G comes in two models including 12GB RAM / 256GB storage priced at Rs 1,05,999 in Phantom Black and Sliver colours. The top-end model of the phone comes packed with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This model is priced at Rs 1,16,999 and comes in a single colour model including Phantom Black.

Pre-order discount

All three models under the Samsung Galaxy S21 series were up for pre-orders in India since the phones went official in the country. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has offered Rs 10,000 cashback on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs 7,000 cashback on Galaxy S21+ and Rs 5,000 cashback on Galaxy S21.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 or iPhone 12 mini?

The Galaxy S21 has been priced aggressively in India and that might confuse consumers whether to buy the Samsung device or iPhone 12 mini, which starts at Rs 69,990. Of course, Apple fans or lovers should opt for the iPhone 12 mini if they can settle for a smaller screen that measures 5.4-inches in size. I used the iPhone 12 mini for a few weeks and found the size to be apt. Samsung Galaxy S21, on the other hand, comes packed with a much bigger 6.2-inches screen, which looks like a good size for most smartphone users.

As far as the performance is concerned both Apple and Samsung phone appears to be powerful, while the iPhone 12 mini uses the same powerful A14 Bionic chipset that also powers the more expensive the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, the S21 is powered by Exynos 2100 chip. The global model of the Samsung device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. We are yet to test the cameras of the Samsung device but on paper, it looks appealing. The camera of the iPhone 12 mini is the best I have seen in any previous generation iPhone so far. The phone is capable of shooting details shots regardless of the lighting situation and captures good colours as well. I wasn’t very happy with iPhone 12 mini’s battery performance as it failed to last one single day for me. We will need to rigorously test the Samsung phone to talk about the battery backup it offers. The company claims it last one full day.