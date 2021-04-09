Samsung Galaxy S21+ will be available at an effective price of Rs 64,999 with Rs 5,000 cashback and exchange bonus. Further, Samsung has announced an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 on its entire Galaxy S21 series, which includes the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21, Fold 2, Note 10 series new update out: Latest security patch, camera improvements

As part of the deals by Samsung, those who buy the Galaxy S21+ can avail a cashback of Rs 5,000. However, those who purchase the smartphone using their HDFC Bank credit and debit cards will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 7,000. The HDFC cashback offer is available for Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra as well.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series was launched earlier this year. We take a look at how it works:

Samsung Galaxy S21+ with up to Rs 7,000 cashback: Here’s how to get

Samsung Galaxy S21+ is listed on the company’s website with Rs 5,000 cashback. The smartphone can also be bought with the offer via Samsung Exclusive stores as well as other online and offline stores across the country. Those who make transactions using their HDFC Bank credit or debit card will get Rs 7,000 cashback.

Additional offers of Galaxy S21+ include an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. There is also the option to bundle either Galaxy Watch Active 2 at worth Rs 23,990 or Galaxy Buds Pro worth Rs 15,990 with the smartphone at an additional Rs 900.

Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra offers

Samsung Galaxy S21 will be available with Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards as well as an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000. Thanks to the offers, the Galaxy S21 will be available at an effective price of Rs 63,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and HDFC Bank cashback of Rs 10,000 will be available at an effective price of Rs 85,999.