comscore Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available for only Rs 48,999: Grab the deal now
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 5g Is Available For As Low As Rs 48999
News

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available for as low as Rs 48,999

Deals

Samsung's flagship smartphone of the year, the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G now costs Rs 48,999 including all offers. The device is now affordable than the launch price of Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

Samsung-Galaxy-S22-5G

Samsung’s flagship smartphone the Galaxy S22 5G has received a price drop in India and it is now available for as low as Rs 48,999. The device was recently spotted for a lower price of around Rs 50,000, but this new deal price is the lowest so far without any coupons.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G becomes affordable after the new price drop

The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G  has received a price drop in India and it is available on Amazon for Rs 49,999 without any coupons. This means no special coupons or any offer needs to be applied to get it for this price. Additionally, there’s a Rs 1,000 ICICI Bank CC discount making the final price Rs 48,999.

The smartphone can also be purchased on No Cost and Low-Cost EMI options. The usual 5 percent and 3 percent cashback offer for Prime and Non-Prime members having Amazon Pay ICICI Bank CC is also available.

Developing…

  • Published Date: October 22, 2022 1:03 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Spotify Premium free for 4 months under this Diwali offer
Apps
Spotify Premium free for 4 months under this Diwali offer
Google Pixel 7a is a reality: Confirms Amazon

Mobiles

Google Pixel 7a is a reality: Confirms Amazon

Motorola Moto E22s sale goes live today

Mobiles

Motorola Moto E22s sale goes live today

Top affordable flagships to consider in India

Photo Gallery

Top affordable flagships to consider in India

LinkedIn takes down 50 percent accounts pretending to be Apple employees

News

LinkedIn takes down 50 percent accounts pretending to be Apple employees

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

LinkedIn takes down 50 percent accounts pretending to be Apple employees

WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhones after Diwali 2022: Check list here

WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhones after Diwali 2022: Check list here

Nothing Ear (stick) will be available for purchase on Myntra

Apple may be working on macOS exclusively for iPad Pro M2

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

'Digital art offers a wide reach and brings ideas together more quickly: Sudeepti Tucker

Shopping on Dhanteras 2022? Digital gold starting at Re 1 is good option

Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on WhatsApp, Watch Video for Updates

Gifting cryptocurrency on Diwali? This is how much tax you'll pay

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops

Features

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops
Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look
Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look
WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform

Features

WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform