Samsung Galaxy S22 5G becomes affordable after the new price drop

The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G has received a price drop in India and it is available on Amazon for Rs 49,999 without any coupons. This means no special coupons or any offer needs to be applied to get it for this price. Additionally, there’s a Rs 1,000 ICICI Bank CC discount making the final price Rs 48,999.

The smartphone can also be purchased on No Cost and Low-Cost EMI options. The usual 5 percent and 3 percent cashback offer for Prime and Non-Prime members having Amazon Pay ICICI Bank CC is also available.

