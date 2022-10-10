comscore Samsung Galaxy S22 gets massive Diwali discount, now costs at Rs 49,999
Samsung Galaxy S22 5G gets Rs 10,000 coupon discount, now starts at Rs 49,999

Samsung's latest flagship series smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is now on sale on Amazon. The device has Rs 10,000 coupon discount making it a sweat deal.

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is now cheaper than Galaxy S21 FE 5G.
  • It now costs Rs 49,999 on Amazon India website.
  • The device supports 5G, will get the latest Android 13 OS, and has 8K video recording.
Samsung Galaxy S22 5G price and Discount Offer

Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 5G flagship earlier this year in February at a price of Rs 72,999. Later this year, the South Korean giant also launched the affordable Galaxy S21 FE 5G for Rs 54,999, allowing Samsung fans to buy the latest hardware and design at a cheaper price. Now, it appears that as a Diwali discount, the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G has received a crazy price drop, plus a whopping Rs 10,000 coupon discount, which makes the S22 5G cheaper than the S21 FE 5G. Also Read - This Samsung gaming monitor is expensive than Royal Enfield Classic 350: Check details here

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is now available for under Rs 50,000

The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is now available at an unbelievable price of Rs 49,999. This is after applying the Rs 10,000 coupon on the Rs 59,999 retail pricing on Amazon. This makes the device cheaper than the Galaxy S21 FE 5G and offers several betterments over other phones in this range. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 launched at Rs 59,999 in India: Alternatives to consider

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Also Read - Best phones under Rs 25,000: OnePlus Nord CE 2, Galaxy M53 and more

The smartphone can be purchased in Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green colors. Do note that this price appears to be for a limited time and is subject to change, so if you want to buy the device for the aforesaid price, you need to hurry up.

What do you get for that price?

The Galaxy S22 5G is currently the latest flagship series device from Samsung. The smartphone offers a premium build with offering aluminum frame and a glass back. It sports a 6.1-inch compact display with thin bezels. It has a Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support. Both the front and back have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It has a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with support for 3x optical zoom. It has a 10MP selfie snapper. Interestingly, the device supports 8K video recording from the rear camera.

It packs a 3,700mAh battery and has 25W fast charging. It also supports wireless and reverses wireless charging. The smartphone also supports 5G and has a dual-SIM slot. It has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS for connectivity. It boots on Android 12 OS and will receive Android 13 OS.

All that said, the Galaxy S22 5G makes for a great deal at Rs 49,999 as it offers 5G, will receive the Android 13 OS, and houses a flagship chip, with which you can shoot 8K video and play games if that’s what you are looking for.

  • Published Date: October 10, 2022 9:15 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 10, 2022 9:18 AM IST
