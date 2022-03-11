Samsung’s latest flagship Galaxy S22 series is finally available for purchase in India. The newly launched smartphone series include Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The three handsets are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and run on the latest Android 12 out-of-the-box. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series has also gone on sale in India starting today. Both newly launched series are now on sale on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading online portals and leading retail outlets. Also Read - Seven Apple iPhones among 10 best-selling smartphone models in the world

Samsung Galaxy S22 series pricing sale offers

The 8GB RAM+256GB variant of the Galaxy S22 is launched at Rs 76,999 in India, while the 8GB RAM+128GB variant of the phone will be available for Rs 72,999. Similarly, the 8GB +128GB variant of the Galaxy S22 Plus will be available for Rs 84,999 while the 8GB +256GB variant of the phone will be available for Rs 88,999. Both these phones, that is, the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will be in India Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green colour variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India launch date teased by Amazon

Coming to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the 12+256GB variant of the phone will be available for Rs 1,09,999 in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour variants. The 12+512GB variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 1,18,999 in Burgundy and Phantom Black colour variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A73 5G leaked images reveal slim-bezels, punch-hole display

As for sale offers, customers buying Galaxy S22 Ultra will get Galaxy Watch4 at Rs 2,999, down from Rs 26,999. Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 buyers will get Galaxy Buds 2 at Rs 2,999, down from Rs 11,999. Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series customers will get Rs 8,000 upgrade bonus on the purchase. Other device holders will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000.

Customers who make the purchase via Samsung Finance+ can get a cashback of Rs 5,000 on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series pricing, sale offers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and WiFi connectivity costs Rs 58,999 in India. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and WiFi connectivity costs Rs 74,999 while the 5G variant of the device with similar storage space costs Rs 87,999. The Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will be available in India in Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra buyers will get a keyboard cover worth Rs 22,999 for Rs 11,500. Customers purchasing Galaxy Tab S8+ will get a keyboard cover worth Rs 12,499 for Rs 6,250 and those purchasing Galaxy Tab S8 will get a keyboard cover worth Rs 9,399 for Rs 4,700.

Additionally, consumers can also avail cashback of Rs 10,000 on purchase of Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Rs 8,000 on purchase of Galaxy Tab S8+ and Rs 7,000 on purchase of Galaxy Tab S8 using HDFC Bank cards.