In partnership with Samsung, Flipkart is offering a big discount on the Galaxy S9 smartphone. As part of Samsung Carnival, you can currently buy the Galaxy S9 for a price of Rs 27,999. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The bigger Samsung Galaxy S9+ phone is also available for as low as Rs 34,999. The company will be selling the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant for the price.

Flipkart’s Samsung Carnival sale is already live, and will continue till November 23. Additionally, customers can also get an instant discount of 5 percent with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. You can also avail 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards. Read on to know everything about Samsung’s flagship phones.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ specifications, features

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S9 series was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 57,900. The Galaxy S9 flaunts a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED, whereas the Galaxy S9+ flaunts a 6.2-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display, both featuring an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Under the hood is an Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB of RAM on the Galaxy S9, and 6GB of RAM on the Galaxy S9+. With 64GB or 256GB storage options, a hybrid microSD card slot for further storage expansion up to 400GB is also available.

The Galaxy S9 comes with a 12-megapixel dual aperture camera lens, with f-stop between f/1.5 and f/2.4, whereas the Galaxy S9+ comes with dual cameras at the back. Out of the two, one is a 12-megapixel sensor with dual aperture (ranging between f/1.5 to f/2.4) and wide-angle lens, the other is a 12-megapixel telephoto lens of aperture f/2.4. Both smartphones include super slow-motion video capture at 960fps. While the Galaxy S9 comes with a 3,000mAh battery, the Galaxy S9+ comes with a slightly larger 3,500mAh battery. Both smartphones run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and support Google’s Project Treble too.

Features Samsung Galaxy S9 Price 57900 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.0 Oreo Display sAMOLED Display-5.8-inch-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM Rear Camera Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) Front Camera 8 MP AF (F1.7) Battery 3000 mAh battery

