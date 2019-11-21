comscore Samsung Galaxy S9 gets massive discount on Flipkart: Price, features
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 available for as low as Rs 27,999: Check full details
News

Samsung Galaxy S9 available for as low as Rs 27,999: Check full details

Deals

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S9 can be purchased for 27,999 in India. Check out all the other details of this Samsung phone.

  • Published: November 21, 2019 11:45 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-s9-main

In partnership with Samsung, Flipkart is offering a big discount on the Galaxy S9 smartphone. As part of Samsung Carnival, you can currently buy the Galaxy S9 for a price of Rs 27,999. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The bigger Samsung Galaxy S9+ phone is also available for as low as Rs 34,999. The company will be selling the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant for the price.

Flipkart’s Samsung Carnival sale is already live, and will continue till November 23. Additionally, customers can also get an instant discount of 5 percent with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. You can also avail 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards. Read on to know everything about Samsung’s flagship phones.

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to launch with a 120Hz SAMOLED display

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to launch with a 120Hz SAMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ specifications, features

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S9 series was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 57,900. The Galaxy S9 flaunts a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED, whereas the Galaxy S9+ flaunts a 6.2-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display, both featuring an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Under the hood is an Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB of RAM on the Galaxy S9, and 6GB of RAM on the Galaxy S9+. With 64GB or 256GB storage options, a hybrid microSD card slot for further storage expansion up to 400GB is also available.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

The Galaxy S9 comes with a 12-megapixel dual aperture camera lens, with f-stop between f/1.5 and f/2.4, whereas the Galaxy S9+ comes with dual cameras at the back. Out of the two, one is a 12-megapixel sensor with dual aperture (ranging between f/1.5 to f/2.4) and wide-angle lens, the other is a 12-megapixel telephoto lens of aperture f/2.4. Both smartphones include super slow-motion video capture at 960fps. While the Galaxy S9 comes with a 3,000mAh battery, the Galaxy S9+ comes with a slightly larger 3,500mAh battery. Both smartphones run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and support Google’s Project Treble too.

Features Samsung Galaxy S9
Price 57900
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.0 Oreo
Display sAMOLED Display-5.8-inch-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel
Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM
Rear Camera Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4)
Front Camera 8 MP AF (F1.7)
Battery 3000 mAh battery

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 21, 2019 11:45 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

57900

Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4)

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i launched in India
Wearables
Xiaomi Mi Band 3i launched in India
Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong

News

Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong

Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched

News

Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched

Oppo A5s price cut in India again: Features, specifications

Deals

Oppo A5s price cut in India again: Features, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera

Most Popular

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Review

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong

Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched

Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera

Realme to bring offline-centric smartphone series: Madhav Sheth

Xiaomi tests 'Sunlight Mode' in MIUI 11 to auto adjust brightness under direct sunlight

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S9 available for as low as Rs 27,999: Check full details

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S9 available for as low as Rs 27,999: Check full details
Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to launch with a 120Hz SAMOLED display

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to launch with a 120Hz SAMOLED display
Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today at 12PM
Honor 20i gets a price cut in India; now available for Rs 10,999 via Flipkart, Amazon.in

Deals

Honor 20i gets a price cut in India; now available for Rs 10,999 via Flipkart, Amazon.in
Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Review

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo U20 स्मार्टफोन कल अमेजन इंडिया पर दोपहर 12 बजे होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Oppo A5s की कीमत में हुई कटौती, अब 8,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें

BSNL Tariff Hike : Vodafone Idea, Airtel और Jio के बाद BSNL ने भी किया टैरिफ बढ़ाने का ऐलान 

भारत में इस राज्य के लोगों को डेली मिलेगी 1 घंटे का फ्री वाई-फाई सर्विस

OnePlus 8 Pro का डिजाइन हुआ लीक, 2 सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ बैक में होंगे 4 कैमरा सेंसर

News

Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong
News
Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong
Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched

News

Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched
Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera
Realme to bring offline-centric smartphone series: Madhav Sheth

News

Realme to bring offline-centric smartphone series: Madhav Sheth
Xiaomi tests 'Sunlight Mode' in MIUI 11 to auto adjust brightness under direct sunlight

News

Xiaomi tests 'Sunlight Mode' in MIUI 11 to auto adjust brightness under direct sunlight