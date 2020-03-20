Flipkart is giving a huge discount on the Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone in India. During the Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale, customers can buy this Samsung phone at a huge discount. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S9 price in India starts from Rs 19,999 in India, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus price is set Rs 24,999 in India. You can get the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration for the mentioned price.

As for the offers, the Samsung Galaxy S9 buyers can avail a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions. This means that customers can get the device for around Rs 18,000. In addition to this, Flipkart is also giving up to Rs 12,100 discount on the exchange of an old device, making the deal more tempting. All this suggests that one can get the flagship device for less than Rs 15,000. There is also a 5 percent discount on the Axis Bank Buzz Credit card.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Look

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S9 series was launched back in the year 2018. The smartphones might be a bit old, and could likely get their last major Android OS upgrade. However, for someone who wants a flagship phone with QHD+ display, wireless charging, and good cameras, these could be good options. Notably, the device has already received the latest Android 10 OS update.

Specifications, features

The Galaxy S9 flaunts a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED, whereas the Galaxy S9+ flaunts a 6.2-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display, both featuring an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Under the hood is an Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB of RAM on the Galaxy S9, and 6GB of RAM on the Galaxy S9+. With 64GB or 256GB storage options, a hybrid microSD card slot for further storage expansion up to 400GB is also available.

The Galaxy S9 comes with a 12-megapixel dual aperture camera lens, with the f-stop between f/1.5 and f/2.4, whereas the Galaxy S9+ comes with dual cameras at the back. Out of the two, one is a 12-megapixel sensor with dual aperture (ranging between f/1.5 to f/2.4) and a wide-angle lens, the other is a 12-megapixel telephoto lens of aperture f/2.4.

Both smartphones include super slow-motion video capture at 960fps. While the Galaxy S9 comes with a 3,000mAh battery, the Galaxy S9+ comes with a slightly larger 3,500mAh battery. Both the Samsung smartphones support Google’s Project Treble too.

