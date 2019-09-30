comscore Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get massive discounts on Flipkart: Price
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get massive discounts on Flipkart: Check price and other details

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S9 can be purchased for 29,999 in India. The bigger Samsung Galaxy S9+ phone comes with a price label of Rs 34,999. Check out all the other details of these Samsung phones here.

  Published: September 30, 2019 4:13 PM IST
Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is already live, and will continue till October 4. During the sale, the company is offering Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S9 series at a very low price. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S9 can be purchased for 29,999 in India. For the same price, Samsung is offering 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The bigger Samsung Galaxy S9+ phone is available for Rs 34,999. This price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Additionally, customers can also get an instant discount of 10 percent with Axis Bank credit and debit cards. You can also get up to Rs 14,000 discount on exchange of an old device. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S9 was launched in the country with a price label of Rs 57,900, which is for the 64GB storage variant. The Galaxy S9+, on the other hand, was originally launched for Rs 64,900. This is for the 64GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ specifications, features

The Galaxy S9 flaunts a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED, whereas the Galaxy S9+ flaunts a 6.2-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display, both featuring an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Under the hood is an Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB of RAM on the Galaxy S9, and 6GB of RAM on the Galaxy S9+. With 64GB or 256GB storage options, a hybrid microSD card slot for further storage expansion up to 400GB is also available.

The Galaxy S9 comes with a 12-megapixel dual aperture camera lens, with f-stop between f/1.5 and f/2.4, whereas the Galaxy S9+ comes with dual cameras at the back. Out of the two, one is a 12-megapixel sensor with dual aperture (ranging between f/1.5 to f/2.4) and wide-angle lens, the other is a 12-megapixel telephoto lens of aperture f/2.4. Both smartphones include super slow-motion video capture at 960fps. While the Galaxy S9 comes with a 3,000mAh battery, the Galaxy S9+ comes with a slightly larger 3,500mAh battery. Both smartphones run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and support Google’s Project Treble too.

Features Samsung Galaxy S9+ Samsung Galaxy S9
Price 64900 57900
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo
Display sAMOLED Display-6.2-inches-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel sAMOLED Display-5.8-inch-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel
Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 6GB RAM 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM
Rear Camera Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP OIS (F2.4) Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4)
Front Camera 8MP AF (F1.7) 8 MP AF (F1.7)
Battery 3500 mAh Battery 3000 mAh battery

  • Published Date: September 30, 2019 4:13 PM IST

