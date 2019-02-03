Samsung Galaxy S9+ gets price cut in India ahead of Galaxy S10 launch

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S10 series at an event in San Francisco on February 20. The Korean electronics giant is expected to introduce three devices – the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, at the event this month. The devices could be joined by a foldable smartphone and a 5G version of the Galaxy S10+ for select markets such as the United States, Korea and China. With the Galaxy S10 launch getting closer, it only makes sense for the company to announce discount on older models. In India, the company has silently reduced the price of Galaxy S9+, the larger variant of its 2018 flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ Price Cut in India

According to Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, the Galaxy S9+ is getting a price cut for all the three storage variants. In a tweet, the retailer claims that the Galaxy S9+ has a new market operating price starting at Rs 57,900 for the base variant with 64GB storage. The 128GB and 256GB storage variants of the Galaxy S9+ are said to be priced at Rs 61,900 and Rs 65,900 respectively. Samsung‘s own online store is yet to show discounted price and the 64GB storage variant is still listed at Rs 64,900 suggesting the discount is still being rolled out across retail channels.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy S9+ is the flagship smartphone from last year and it features a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with dual curved edges, resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. In India, the smartphone is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 SoC, which is an octa-core CPU fabricated using the 10nm process. It comes standard with 6GB of RAM and there is option for 64GB or 128GB or 256GB internal storage.

As far as cameras are concerned, Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S9+ with dual 12-megapixel rear cameras with both the sensors supporting optical image stabilization and the secondary camera acting as telephoto lens. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front and the smartphone supports facial recognition via iris scanner.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S9+ Video Review

With the Galaxy S9+, Samsung also corrected its mistake and has equipped the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor below the vertically stacked dual rear camera setup. It recently received One UI update based on Android 9 Pie and it supports Samsung DeX for productivity on the go. The Galaxy S9+ is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for wireless charging, fast wired charging and IP68 water and dust resistance.