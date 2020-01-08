Flipkart is offering a big discount on the Samsung Galaxy S9 series. As part of the Samsung Carnival sale, the e-commerce giant is selling the Samsung Galaxy S9 with a price tag of Rs 26,999 in India. For the same price, you can buy the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is also available for Rs 29,999 in India. You can get the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant for the mentioned price.

Do note that the Samsung Carnival sale will end tonight. So if you are interested in buying one of these Samsung phones, then you will have to hurry up. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S9 series was launched back in the year 2018. The smartphones might be a bit old, and could likely get their last major Android OS upgrade. However, for someone who wants a flagship phone with QHD+ display, wireless charging, and good cameras, these could be good options.

Watch: Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Samsung Carnival: Other deals

Besides, there are deals on other smartphone deals you can avail at Samsung Carnival. The Galaxy A50s is available starting Rs 19,999, whereas the Galaxy A50 can be bought for Rs 14,999. The Galaxy A30s is priced at Rs 15,999, whereas the Galaxy A20s will cost you Rs 11,999. The Samsung Galaxy A70s is also on the sale, so customers can get it for Rs 28,999.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 can be purchased for Rs 22,990. The Galaxy S10 will set you back by Rs 54,990, and its Plus variant is available for Rs 64,990. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A10s is listed with a price label of Rs 8,999 on Flipkart. During the Samsung Carnival sale, the e-commerce giant is also offering exchange discounts on some Samsung phones.

Features Galaxy S9+ Galaxy S9 Price 64900 57900 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Display sAMOLED Display-6.2-inches-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel sAMOLED Display-5.8-inch-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 6GB RAM 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM Rear Camera Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP OIS (F2.4) Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) Front Camera 8MP AF (F1.7) 8 MP AF (F1.7) Battery 3500 mAh Battery 3000 mAh battery

