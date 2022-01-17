Samsung launched its Galaxy Tab A8 in India last week at a starting price of Rs 17,999. It is now available for purchase on Amazon during its ongoing Great Republic Day sale. The main highlights of the tablet include a 10.5-inch WUXGA display, 4GB RAM, support for Dolby Atmos audio and a 7,040mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The newly launched Samsung tablet is now available for purchase in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with 10.5-inch display launched in India: Check pricing, specs, availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: Pricing, sale offers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi variant is priced at Rs 17,999 (3GB RAM+ 32GB) and the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. The LTE variant (3GB RAM + 32GB) is priced at Rs 21,999 and the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999. It is now available for purchase on the Amazon India website. Also Read - Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A8 with 10.5-inch display, up to 128 GB storage and more

In terms of sale offers, buyers can get an instant cashback of Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards. They can also get a Book Cover of Rs 4,499 just for Rs 999.

Introducing the all new #GalaxyTabA8. It’s time to upgrade to the entertainment superstar, which boasts a large 26.69cm (10.5”) display, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and a massive 7040mAh battery at only ₹ 15999*. pic.twitter.com/9OxAJb1DBK — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 17, 2022

As for colours, Galaxy Tab A8 is available in three colour options – Gray, Silver and Pink Gold.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specifications

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features a 10.5-inch LCD that offers 1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. As per the company, the new tablet also comes with four Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers just like its predecessor Galaxy Tab A7.

The tab is powered by an Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset clocked at 2GHz. As claimed by the company, “The Galaxy Tab A8’s CPU and GPU have each been increased by 10% to deliver faster, smoother performance without frustrating lagging.” The name of the chipset has not been revealed by Samsung. Galaxy Tab A8 runs on Android 11.

In terms of storage, the tab offers 4 GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. It also features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes in a WiFi and an LTE variant that come with support for Wi-Fi 5 (ac) and Bluetooth 5. The tablet also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C 2.0 port. It is equipped with a 7,040 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. However, the tablet comes with a 7.5W charger.