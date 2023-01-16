If using a regular smartphone doesn’t interest you anymore, it’s time you have a look at the niche segment of phones. I am talking about flip phones, flip or foldable, such devices are still niche and are not for everyone looking at various aspects such as design, comfort, and of course, mobility. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature continues to send false alarms from skiers

Also, another thing that makes them out of reach of a regular consumer is the pricing. Keeping the premium foldables aside, even Flip phones are pretty expensive. However, as it is usually, the best time of buying such products is when there are sales.

Without saying anything further, let's get to the point. Flipkart is hosting its Big Saving Days sale and there's a deal on the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 that you mustn't miss if, as I said, you are looking for something different.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 down to Rs 49,925

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 from 2021 is available at its lowest price right now. The device is priced at Rs 49,925 without any offers. Additionally, there are exchange offers and EMI discounts of up to 10 percent on ICICI Bank cards.

The smartphone has Cream and Phantom Black shades and both are priced the same.

Things to know before buying

At the aforesaid price, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a good deal. However, there are a few things you must know before buying one for yourself.

The device has a tiny battery, 3,300mAh, and there’s only 15W fast charging. Having said that, you’ll have to charge the phone frequently or carry a power bank with you.

The next thing you might want to consider is the size. The phone is slim and small, so it would take some time to get used to the form factor. As for display specs, it has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED main panel and a 1.9-inch AMOLED panel with a 260 x 512 pixels resolution. It has up to 120H refresh rate support on the primary screen.

Apart from this, the phone has dual cameras with 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It also has a 10MP selfie camera. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage.

It has 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS support for connectivity. The device has a side-facing fingerprint scanner offering added security.