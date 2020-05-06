comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S20 Mothers Day deals | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 Mother's Day deals revealed; Here are the details
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 Mother's Day deals revealed; Here are the details

Deals

These offers are aimed at providing better value to potential Z Flip and S20 buyers. Let’s check out the details regarding the offers that Samsung is offering on Mother's Day here.

  • Published: May 6, 2020 10:20 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-z-flip

Samsung Mobile has just announced two new deals in the Indian market to celebrate Mother’s Day this year. As part of the deals, the company is offering some interesting discounts on the purchase of two of its flagship devices. These two devices include the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Samsung Galaxy S20. In fact, the offer available for the S20 is applicable for the entire S20 lineup. These offers are aimed at providing better value to potential Z Flip and S20 buyers. Let’s check out the details regarding the offers that Samsung is offering on Mother’s Day here. Also Read - Samsung announces ‘Stay Home, Stay Happy’ pre-book offers on TVs and more

Samsung Mothers Day offers; details

According to the announcement, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip buyers will get a pair of Galaxy Buds+ for Rs 3,999. This will allow them to save Rs 7,991 as the official price of Buds+ is Rs 11,990. Moving on to the Galaxy S20 lineup, users will be able to buy Samsung Care+ for just Rs 1,999. This is a 50 percent discount over the actual price of Samsung Care Plus. Talking about Samsung Care Plus, buyers get different packs offering different benefits. These include extended warranty pack, screen protection pack, and accidental damage and liquid damage pack. All these are eligible for just one year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-booked customers get Rs 4,000 E-voucher; check details

Watch: Galaxy Z Flip Review

Users can also get the “comprehensive protection” pack with accidental physical or liquid damage along with technical or mechanical failure for two years. A 50 percent discount allows users to get peace of mind at a cheaper price as far as their Samsung device is concerned. Buyers can extend their savings while buying both the devices with the help of bank offers on different e-commerce platforms. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets DxOMark score of 105, falls just behind the iPhone XS Max

Samsung Galaxy S20 update rolls out to fix a bunch of camera issues

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S20 update rolls out to fix a bunch of camera issues

Features Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Price 73999 70500 115890
Chipset Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 855, Octa-Core, 2.8 GHz Processor
OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 10 with OneUI 2.0 Android 10 with OneUI 2.1
Display 6.7-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 6.2-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display-1536 x 2152 pixels
Internal Memory 128GB, 8GB RAM 128GB, 8GB RAM 12 GB RAM, 512 GB inbuilt
Rear Camera Quad – 12MP+12MP+64MP+3D ToF sensor Triple – 12MP+12MP+64MP 16 MP + 13 MP Dual Rear
Front Camera 10MP 10MP 8 MP Front Camera
Battery 4500mAh 4000mAh 3300 mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 6, 2020 10:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 Mothers Day deals revealed
Deals
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 Mothers Day deals revealed
Microsoft Surface Book 3, Go 2, Headphones 2 and Earbuds launched

News

Microsoft Surface Book 3, Go 2, Headphones 2 and Earbuds launched

Inside Xbox May 2020 Stream: Here's how to catch the first-look at Series X games

Gaming

Inside Xbox May 2020 Stream: Here's how to catch the first-look at Series X games

Vivo Smartwatch patent leak showcases the design

Wearables

Vivo Smartwatch patent leak showcases the design

Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks

News

Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Microsoft Surface Book 3, Go 2, Headphones 2 and Earbuds launched

Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks

Amazon Prime members get exclusive gaming benefits in India

Nokia 6.3 could launch with Snapdragon 675/670 SoC soon

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 specifications leaked

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 Mothers Day deals revealed

Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 Mothers Day deals revealed
Best Phone Under 30000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 30000
Best Phone Under 8000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 8000
Best Phone Under 25000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 25000
Best Phone under 35000

Top Products

Best Phone under 35000

हिंदी समाचार

देसी स्टार्टअप ने बनाया ViBo एप, अपने हसीन पलों की बना सकते हैं वीडियो बुक

Amazon Prime मेंबर्स को फ्री मिलेगी यह नई सुविधा, जानिए कैसे कर सकते हैं एक्सेस

Huawei Y8s स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलता है डुअल सेल्फी कैमरा

Redmi जल्द ही लॉन्च कर सकती है सस्ता 5जी स्मार्टफोन, मिले हिंट्स

MIUI 12 पायलेट टेस्टिंग प्रोग्राम की भारत में हुई घोषणा, ये यूजर्स कर सकते हैं रजिस्ट्रेशन

Latest Videos

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Microsoft Surface Book 3, Go 2, Headphones 2 and Earbuds launched
News
Microsoft Surface Book 3, Go 2, Headphones 2 and Earbuds launched
Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks

News

Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks
Amazon Prime members get exclusive gaming benefits in India

News

Amazon Prime members get exclusive gaming benefits in India
Nokia 6.3 could launch with Snapdragon 675/670 SoC soon

News

Nokia 6.3 could launch with Snapdragon 675/670 SoC soon
Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 specifications leaked

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 specifications leaked