Samsung Mobile has just announced two new deals in the Indian market to celebrate Mother’s Day this year. As part of the deals, the company is offering some interesting discounts on the purchase of two of its flagship devices. These two devices include the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Samsung Galaxy S20. In fact, the offer available for the S20 is applicable for the entire S20 lineup. These offers are aimed at providing better value to potential Z Flip and S20 buyers. Let’s check out the details regarding the offers that Samsung is offering on Mother’s Day here. Also Read - Samsung announces ‘Stay Home, Stay Happy’ pre-book offers on TVs and more

Samsung Mothers Day offers; details

According to the announcement, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip buyers will get a pair of Galaxy Buds+ for Rs 3,999. This will allow them to save Rs 7,991 as the official price of Buds+ is Rs 11,990. Moving on to the Galaxy S20 lineup, users will be able to buy Samsung Care+ for just Rs 1,999. This is a 50 percent discount over the actual price of Samsung Care Plus. Talking about Samsung Care Plus, buyers get different packs offering different benefits. These include extended warranty pack, screen protection pack, and accidental damage and liquid damage pack. All these are eligible for just one year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-booked customers get Rs 4,000 E-voucher; check details

Watch: Galaxy Z Flip Review

Users can also get the “comprehensive protection” pack with accidental physical or liquid damage along with technical or mechanical failure for two years. A 50 percent discount allows users to get peace of mind at a cheaper price as far as their Samsung device is concerned. Buyers can extend their savings while buying both the devices with the help of bank offers on different e-commerce platforms. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets DxOMark score of 105, falls just behind the iPhone XS Max

Features Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Price 73999 70500 115890 Chipset Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 855, Octa-Core, 2.8 GHz Processor OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 10 with OneUI 2.0 Android 10 with OneUI 2.1 Display 6.7-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 6.2-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display-1536 x 2152 pixels Internal Memory 128GB, 8GB RAM 128GB, 8GB RAM 12 GB RAM, 512 GB inbuilt Rear Camera Quad – 12MP+12MP+64MP+3D ToF sensor Triple – 12MP+12MP+64MP 16 MP + 13 MP Dual Rear Front Camera 10MP 10MP 8 MP Front Camera Battery 4500mAh 4000mAh 3300 mAh