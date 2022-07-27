Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are still two weeks away from launch, but for some, the wait is over. If you are even a little interested in buying the upcoming foldables, as well as Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch and earbuds, there is something that should do right away. Reserve any of those products. Why? Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 appears in Press renders ahead of August 10 launch

Samsung is giving up to $200 credit towards the item, which you can redeem on the website for other products. Also Read - Upcoming Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Phones in India: From iQOO 9T to Galaxy Z Fold 4

The instant credit is applicable to reservations made on Samsung.com, for which you need to have an account with Samsung. The credit amount will differ depending on the item you reserve. So, while the upcoming phones will get you a higher value, a mega combo of all products will attract the highest one. Note that you do not have to make any payment at this point. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price revealed ahead of August 10 launch

Samsung has said you can go for additional trade-in offers over and above the Samsung Credit benefit, so even if you are even remotely interested in buying one of the upcoming products, you should not miss this deal.

But if you somehow become disinterested at a later stage before the pre-ordering begins, given we know only so much about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung will have no hard feelings for you. It will let you pass on the reservation to someone else. Along with the reservation, your Samsung Credit will also go to that person.

You do not have to particularly reserve one of the foldable phones to be able to receive the Samsung Credit. It could be anything from the upcoming range. So, if you are happy with your existing Galaxy S22 Ultra, but your older Galaxy Watch Active 2 has begun to give you issues, you might as well reserve the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 instead. However, the Samsung Credit amount will change accordingly.

Here are the Samsung Credit values you can get against reservations of each product:

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $30

Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro: $50

Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4: $100

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro + Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4: $130

Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro + Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4: $150

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro + Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro + Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4: $200

There is a catch, however. You may or may not be able to use the Samsung Credit against the purchase of the upcoming products. But there are some eligible products mentioned on the Samsung website that will save you money using the Samsung Credit. For instance, you could buy the Galaxy Watch 4 with the $100 Credit you got by reserving the Galaxy Z Fold 4.