News

Samsung partners with ICICI Bank and SBI Bank for Galaxy Z series foldable phones: Check sale offers

Deals

Buyers will be able to get upgrade bonuses and cashback offers on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards in addition to HDFC Bank cards on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Camera

Samsung has announced major bank offers on its latest Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones. These smartphones include Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. Buyers will be able to get upgrade bonuses and cashback offers on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards in addition to HDFC Bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy Z  Fold3 5G offers

Customers can get an upgrade bonus of Rs 10,000 on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Rs 7,000 on Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. They will also get a choice of getting a cashback of Rs 7,000 on ICICI, SBI and HDFC  or Rs 5,000 cashback along with Samsung Finance+ service. As per the company, “Samsung Finance+ is a unique and universally accessible digital lending platform that provides easy financing opportunity to consumers for the purchase of Galaxy smartphones in India.”

Additionally, buyers can also purchase Galaxy Buds2, worth Rs 11,999, at Rs 1,999. These offers are currently available across Samsung.com/in, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail stores and leading e-commerce portals.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G pricing

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has also been launched in two variants including 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. As per the pricing, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 8GB RAM +128GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 84,999 while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the flip has been launched at a price of Rs 88,999. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes in two colour options Phantom Black and Cream.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G pricing

As per the pricing, the Galaxy Fold3 5G 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant comes at a price of Rs 1,49,999. The top end model of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage has been launched at a price of Rs 1,57,999. Both versions of the foldable smartphone come in two colour options including Phantom Black and Phantom Green.

  • Published Date: February 2, 2022 1:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 2, 2022 1:29 PM IST

