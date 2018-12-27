Samsung Gear S3 Frontier price reportedly slashed in India; will retail at Rs 22,900

Samsung has reportedly slashed price of Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch in India by almost Rs 4,000. It was launched last year for a price of Rs 28,500, but later reduced to Rs 26,900. Now the company has officially slashed the price of Samsung Gear S3 Frontier by Rs 3,910 and the smartwatch is retailing at Rs 22,900, 91Mobiles reports.

Having said that, Samsung hasn’t reduced the price of Gear S3 Frontier on its official website. The smartwatch is still listed at Rs 28,500 launch price for purchase. The Tizen-powered smartwatch made its debut in the international market in 2016 where it was launched with a price tag of $349.

The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier variant offers LTE support along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Successor to the Gear S2, the Gear S3 range features a circular bezel and has IP68 certification which makes it water and dust resistant. Other features include built-in GPS, NFC for mobile payments, built-in speaker to make and receive phone calls, barometer, speedometer, and an SOS option.

Samsung Gear S3 specifications and features

The Gear S3 Frontier comes with a 1.3-inch super AMOLED full circular display running at a resolution of 360×360pixels (278 dpi) with Corning Gorilla Glass SR+ protection on top. The display comes with an ‘Always On’ feature which means one doesn’t need to wake up the smartwatch to check notifications.

Watch Video: Samsung Gear Sport and Fit Pro – Hands On

The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier version is also touted to survive high and low temperatures, and can operate at altitudes of up to 15,000 feet. The smartwatch is powered by a 1GHz dual-core processor paired with 768MB of RAM, and 4GB of internal storage. It packs a 380mAh battery that is claimed to make the smartwatch run for up to four days on a single charge. It further comes with a power saver mode to further take up the battery life.